WATCH NOW: Crown Point woman worries for family in Ukraine

CROWN POINT — Mark Gullickson is much like any other 3-year-old boy. He watches “Looney Tunes,” is a huge fan of “Paw Patrol” and loves to sing along to “Baby Shark.”

However, not long after his Feb. 1 birthday, everything in his life has changed. The toddler is living now in a war zone, going back and forth daily between his childhood home and a bunker, where his family shelters from possible attacks in Ukraine.

For Kara Graper, of Crown Point, the news out of Ukraine has put her on a roller coaster, where the future of her loved ones hangs in the balance thousands of miles away. It's added up to many nights awake.

"I can't sleep, I won't sleep, not knowing they woke up OK," Graper said. "It's scary."

Kris Gullickson — Graper's brother — his wife, Karyna, and their son, Mark, live in Nikopol, Ukraine.

Nikopol is in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which is an area that sits on the Dnieper River, a major waterway running through the country — much like the Mississippi River in the U.S.

While they never met in person, Graper and her children have grown close with Mark and Karyna Gullickson over the years. Countless hours on video chats, phone calls, trading photos on social media and sending gifts for holidays have knitted the families together over thousands of miles. Using online translations and relatives who know some English and Ukrainian, they have worked to bridge the language gap to form family ties.

Kris Gullickson, 46, grew up in Dyer and played football for Lake Central, class of 1993, before he moved to Ukraine in 2018 and started a family. He shelters in place on the other side of Nikopol and stays in touch with family, Graper said.

Graper said she lost touch with her brother for a period of time until three years ago, when she reconnected with him and his wife, who was seven months pregnant at the time.

“I love her like a sister. They’re all family now,” Graper said. “When I found out he was going to have a child, I cried tears of joy. … Even though they are 9,000 miles away, we have gotten to bond, see Mark grow, even when he was in his mother’s belly. Technology is amazing. We haven’t really missed a thing in his life.”

Graper said her sister-in-law just celebrated her 23rd birthday, and to mark the occasion, they temporarily lit up Bulldog Park in Crown Point in blue and yellow, and displayed, “Happy birthday, Karyna” on the park jumbotron, and sent her a video of the marquee. Graper and several of her friends also sent videos to her, wishing her a happy birthday.

“We just want to put a smile on her face in a terrible situation,” Graper said.

The Graper family has grown close with the other children in the family. Though there is an eight-hour time difference, the family coordinates their calls and video chats. Graper said it’s been a joy to see Mark grow up.

“I could tell early on he was very smart,” she said. “Now he speaks a mix of English and Russian. He will approach kids at the playground and ask if they want to play in English, and they’ll look at him like he’s an alien. He is just amazing.”

Graper said, like the Region, the area the family lives in Ukraine is a highly industrial area of metal working and steel mills that have created a hub of jobs and neighborhoods. Karyna Gullickson works at a metal company and rides a bus to work every day.

On Feb. 22, everything changed.

“She was on the bus, and they saw flashes going off over them, and the bus took everyone back home,” Graper said. “They have a bunker, which they have been in every day, but then they go home at night to sleep. Tonight is different, though.”

Graper referred to a looming threat in their area of Ukraine on Saturday night. She said there is a nuclear plant across the Dnieper River from the city the family lives in.

“She said, ‘Now there are machine guns pointed at the city,’” Graper said. “I said, ‘I am at a loss for words. How are you doing?’ And she said, ‘I’m ready to go hide.’”

Graper said she is concerned that the machine guns her sister-in-law referred to were mortar shells, which are large projectile explosives. So far, their city has not been attacked by the explosives, however sirens frequently echo in the city when anything is spotted in the sky. As of Wednesday in Nikopol, Russians are about 49 miles from where the family lives.

"The men have dug ditches all around the city, like a medieval moat, to stop tanks from entering," Graper said. "It seems as if everything changes by the hour, both good and bad. (Karyna) said not knowing the real or true number of casualties of her people is upsetting."

In addition to physical attacks, misinformation is being spread in Russia and Ukraine like wildfire, Graper said. She said she does her best to fact check and help the family navigate between propaganda, rumors and the truth.

Ukrainians have been sharing videos depicting the images that cannot be shown without censorship in the news, showing people dismembered by explosives. Karyna Gullickson's sister, Marina Motov, and her family of four have had a bomb hit near their home in Dnipro, which was caught on video. In another video, a massive bombshell that did not explode is seen wedged into sidewalk pavement near several apartment buildings.

While Graper and her family send money to their extended family overseas, the Ukrainian bank system is so unstable right now that they are unable to withdraw amounts of cash larger than $100.

“It’s very humbling,” Graper said. “You don’t take anything for granted. They’ve just gone through so much.”

But watching videos of young Mark, also known as Markushka, brings Graper hope.

“This child is the great-great-grandson of steel workers from Inland Steel,” Graper said. “He is 3 years old, but he is one of us. … I keep saying that this child is built for survival. I feel helpless, but I also feel a lot of faith in them navigating through all of this.”

Yuri Romanovski, 22, is Mark’s godfather who works in Poland and is currently unable to get back into Ukraine. He and Graper have been messaging back and forth, and he has implored her to take action and write to officials to urge them to help Ukrainians.

“What he said today really was so desperate, it made me feel more helpless,” Graper said.

“With all due respect, everything now depends on you, I want to protect my parents and of course Karyna and Mark," Romanovski said in a message. "I ask you to not be silent. Demand that the authorities close the sky over Ukraine.”

Currently, Romanvski’s parents are in a bomb shelter in Nikopol. While many are fleeing the country, Romanovski is desperately trying to get back in. At this time he is donating blood and donating to the military.

“Yesterday I tried to go from Poland to defend, but no one is allowed in,” he said. “… I am very ashamed in front of Mark that I can’t be near them. They just won’t let us in. And then what should I tell him when he grows up?”

Graper asked him if he needed any funds, but he refused, asking her rather to be a voice for his people.

“I thought, ‘Me? What can I do? I’m a stay-at-home mom,'” she said. “But he’s right, we can get this stopped before more gasoline is poured on the situation. So I put a call-out on social media and wrote to (U.S. Rep. Frank) Mrvan and other officials, asking them to support Ukraine and support making Ukraine a no-fly zone.

“Ukraine is young, and it’s hungry for democracy. They want a helping hand up. And while I don’t think we should police the world, I also don’t think that any of us doubt to see all of the potential they have. I wrote to politicians, saying, ‘I ask you to not be silent and to demand a no-fly zone over Ukraine.’”

As for the future, Graper said her hope is to see her family one day and meet Mark and his mother in person. Meanwhile, her home is lit up blue and yellow in symbolic solidarity, with a sign that says, “Believe there is good in the world.”

“One day I will make it out there,” Graper said. “One day we will be able to be together. I know it.”

