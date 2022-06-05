WATCH NOW: Crown Point Y unveils another expansion to accommodate increase in membership

CROWN POINT — Just three years after unveiling a $34 million addition to the Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA, the Y has completed yet another expansion.

Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster did not expect to start another addition so soon, but the demand was there.

When the 80,000 square-foot expansion was completed in 2019, Buckmaster said, the Southlake Y had about 12,000 members — now it has 41,000. With a gymnastics waitlist full of around 800 names and a 300-spot ninja class that sells out in four minutes, the Y knew it needed more space.

"I think there is a gap in Lake County in opportunities for kids that are affordable and accessible," Buckmaster said, adding that the Y's programs "give you the opportunity, for $25 a month to try something new every month, to be able to build confidence, to work as a team, to be around positive role models. ... I think there is more of an appetite in Lake County for kids and families to do that than ever before."

In November work began on a 15,000 square-foot expansion that includes two new dance studios, an outdoor sensory courtyard and a new gymnastics center.

The gymnastics center will also be used for cheer and ninja classes. Complete with two spring floors, a foam pit, uneven bars, balance beams and warp walls, the space is about three times bigger than the old gymnastics center.

The sensory courtyard will be catered toward the Y's pre-K programs, though it is open to all members. Slated to be completed in mid-June, the courtyard will help children learn using all five senses. The outdoor space will have a music wall adorned with instruments such as bongos and chimes. There will be a sand and water station, a treehouse, a paint and chalk wall, a garden and a calming area complete with a hammock.

Children will be able to tend to plants growing from raised beds. The Y's Director of Early Learning Christina Davidson-Kurec said the garden will feature a wide array of plants that engage the senses — everything from lambs ear to cherry tomatoes.

"Sensory learning gives kids who aren't necessarily table, paper and pencil learning-style an opportunity to explore and learn in different ways. It meets all learning styles, all learning levels," Davidson-Kurec said. "It taps into that more curious side of kids, giving them more experiences to try new things."

Most of the expansion will be ready by the time summer classes begin Monday morning. However, Buckmaster said the changes will have a "domino effect."

Over the next few months, the Y will be transforming the current gymnastics center into an indoor turf fitness area, the former pre-K center will become a youth studio with some STEM programming and activities, the family gym will become a cycling studio, the current, smaller cycling studio will become a boxing gym and the dance studio will become a family gym.

The changes will happen gradually, but should be completed by the start of September, Buckmaster said.

All of the expansions have been driven by unprecedented growth. Buckmaster said the increase in members began before the pandemic but has really skyrocketed in the past few years.

"Sometimes people see us as just a gym," Buckmaster said, but during the pandemic when the Y had to limit programming, "people really missed something. I don't know if people missed their treadmill, I don't know if people missed their spin class. ... Tt's (the Y is) an experience. During the pandemic, I think we learned that community is important, having a place to belong is important."

