WATCH NOW: Land names new Crown Point police chief at first Tuesday Talks

CROWN POINT — Ryan Patrick will officially take over as Crown Point's new police chief.

Formerly the operations commander, Patrick took over as acting chief when Pete Land was selected to replace David Uran as mayor at the start of June. Land introduced Patrick during Land's first "Tuesday Talks" monthly forum, which was held at the Lincoln Office furniture store in Crown Point.

Land spent 34 years with the Crown Point Police Department, 17 of those as chief. Uran was selected as the next president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority at the end of April. A little over a month later, Land was caucused in.

Born in Hebron, Patrick joined the Crown Point Police Department in 1999. He served as a patrol officer, patrol shift supervisor, detective and detective supervisor before becoming operations commander in 2016.

"Ryan was an easy choice," Land said. "He is a great officer. He has served this community for many years. ... The police department is in very good hands."

Patrick is a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield and was selected to attend the 10-week-long FBI National Academy in 2019.

The badge pinning ceremony during which he will officially become chief will occur at the next Board of Works meeting July 6.

"I am glad to be a part of the city leadership," Patrick said. "We have a lot of things that we are planning."

Patrick went on to share some updates on the department. He said they currently have about 51 officers and are looking to hire around three replacements.

He then highlighted the Crown Point K-9 Unit with the help of Bandit the Dutch Shepard.

Bandit is one of three police dogs on the force. Started in the late 1970s, the K-9 unit helps sniff out narcotics, locate missing persons and even apprehend suspects.

Patrick also warned residents about an increase in telephone scams. He urged residents to contact police before giving out any personal account information. Because most of the calls are made from somewhere overseas, they are very difficult to trace.

"If you ever have an issue where you get a phone call like that, just call us and we'll tell you if it's legit. The bank's not going to call you on the phone and ask you for your account number," Patrick said. "We've noticed a big increase ... in the last week — we've had four of five different fraud cases."

