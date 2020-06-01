WATCH NOW: Mayor joins protesters outside courthouse in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — A Black Lives Matter protest brought life, but no violence Monday afternoon to the downtown square.
More than 30 young men and women shouted, “no justice, no peace,” and “George Floyd.” They held “I can’t breathe” signs and lay down on the sidewalk outside the old Lake County Courthouse.
Protesters faced angry questions about why they were here.
They said were protesting the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The officer has since been charged with third-degree murder.
One protester, Cedric Caschetta, congratulated the group, saying, “We went from lockdown to the biggest thing here,” in response to a crowd of more than 60 onlookers.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran, who watched and spoke to the protest, praised their peaceful demeanor in the face of some cat calls from some gathered on the opposite side of Main Street.
“Boo, shame on you,” one man shouted at the protesters.
Other protesters told angry onlookers, “Shut the hell up” and “Get back on the other side of the street.”
Crown Point police, who were out in force, stepped between Uran and other angry onlookers. Officers parked two large police cars on Main Street between the two camps.
Uran and some officers told the protesters they were there to protect them and the right of free speech.
“Let your voices be heard,” the mayor said.
Amaya Butler, a black resident of Crown Point, spoke to fellow protesters and said, “All lives matter when black lives matter. At one (protest) I was antagonized by police and chased, but I would do it all over again. I ask the police, 'What side do you want to be on?'"
Nia Wells, a black resident of Merrillville, told the protesters, “I didn’t expect so many of you here today."
“It is hard being a person of color in Indiana, where the Ku Klux Klan once had influence, "Wells said. "I feel like I walk on eggshells and have to put on my white voice so others don’t feel threatened.”
Pastor David Hamstra of Crosspoint Church in Crown Point, who is white, said a prayer with the protesters, “I’m so sorry for what you have been experiencing. I pray we have humility and can do some soul searching so your voice counts. I pray for a lasting change.”
The downtown square, which was empty of cars only weeks ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was jammed with traffic during the protest.
Some honked support and gave a clenched-fist salute. One driver was so busy looking at the protest she rear-ended the car in front of her. Police quickly got the minor accident off to the side.
The mayor said his job Monday afternoon was to give the protesters room and ensure there was no property damage as in other cities where protests have given way to broken glass, fires and looting.
“Our businesses are scared,” Uran said. A number of them were closed. A workman boarded up the glass storefront of the Blue Ribbon Heritage antique store.
The protesters even moved off the grass of the courthouse and onto the sidewalk at the mayor’s request.
After about 90 minutes of speeches and chants, the mayor invited the group to march north of Main Street with himself and a police escort away from downtown.
Some of the onlookers outside a downtown bar shouted, “blue lives matter” as they marched off.
The mayor and the protesters walked about 2 1/2 miles north to the Lake County Government Center before the protest broke up with a final group prayer and the protesters returned by the bike path to avoid holding up traffic.
Unrest in the Region: A look at coverage of weekend protests and fallout
Unrest in the Region: A look at coverage of weekend protests and fallout
Protests erupted over the weekend in the Region to condemn police brutality, specifically the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
Here's a look at coverage of the weekend's events.
Hammond and Calumet City have extended their curfews while businesses clean up after looting.
"The Chesterton Town Council does not share these opinions and unequivocally denounces them," according to the prepared statement from members of the Chesterton Town Council.
Protesters tried to get into Michigan City's Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets but were turned away by police.
As protesters move throughout Michigan City, one person decided to climb a railroad signal. Protesters are rallying for racial injustice acros…
Protesters marched in solidarity with Minneapolis on Sunday evening in Michigan City.
Protesters and police faced off at Southlake Mall and U.S. 30 in Hobart on Sunday.
As protesters moved from Southlake Mall towards I-65, police used tear gas to try and stop the movement.
Hundreds of protesters demand justice behind the Michigan City Police Department in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody l…
Hundreds of protesters stood in a field of tall grass behind the Michigan City Police Station before taking their message of “No justice, no peace” to the streets.
Protests and looting has spread to Northwest Indiana as national unrest grows. Protesters across the country have been standing up for racial …
Protesters mobilized their rally and have blocked off parts of U.S. 30 near Southlake Mall. Hundreds have gathered to protest racial injustice…
The Lake County Tactical Unit team arrives at Southlake Mall as the number of protesters has reached more than 300 seeking justice for George …
Protesters call for justice for George Floyd, who died in police custody, at a Southlake Mall rally on Sunday.
Protestors call for justice for George Floyd at a Southlake Mall rally in Hobart on Sunday.
Protesters were speaking out about the death of George Floyd in police custody.
UPDATE: Many Indiana stores close near state line; Hammond issues curfew order after widespread looting
Several businesses were shut down on the Torrence Avenue commercial strip in Calumet City and Lansing.
Demonstrators protest police brutality throughout the nation with a rally in Hammond. The protesters then marched down Calumet Avenue where th…
"The comments were not serious in nature and in poor taste. They were meant as a joke to my friend and in no way serious," Chesterton Town Councilman Robert Allision, D-3rd, said in his post.
Protesters gathered outside the Hammond Police Department Tuesday morning and later marched down the street. Police formed a blockade at 171st…
The protest began Saturday morning outside the Hammond Police Department before moving to the streets. Police formed a blockade at 171st and Calumet to prevent the crowd from moving onto I-80/94.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!