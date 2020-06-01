WATCH NOW: Mayor joins protesters outside courthouse in Crown Point

Uran and some officers told the protesters they were there to protect them and the right of free speech.

“Let your voices be heard,” the mayor said.

Amaya Butler, a black resident of Crown Point, spoke to fellow protesters and said, “All lives matter when black lives matter. At one (protest) I was antagonized by police and chased, but I would do it all over again. I ask the police, 'What side do you want to be on?'"

Nia Wells, a black resident of Merrillville, told the protesters, “I didn’t expect so many of you here today."

“It is hard being a person of color in Indiana, where the Ku Klux Klan once had influence, "Wells said. "I feel like I walk on eggshells and have to put on my white voice so others don’t feel threatened.”

Pastor David Hamstra of Crosspoint Church in Crown Point, who is white, said a prayer with the protesters, “I’m so sorry for what you have been experiencing. I pray we have humility and can do some soul searching so your voice counts. I pray for a lasting change.”

The downtown square, which was empty of cars only weeks ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was jammed with traffic during the protest.