WATCH NOW: 'Tribute to the lost troops': Veterans, family, others gather for Memorial Day service

CROWN POINT — Gold Star dad Dana Stewart reined in until the end of his speech the emotions of losing his son, Ian, a U.S. Marine on Dec. 12, 2004.

It was then that Stewart couldn't contain his deep grief.

"I miss him," Stewart said.

Stewart, of Crown Point, was one of several speakers, local and state officials, veterans and others who gathered Monday at Historic Maplewood Cemetery to remember fallen soldiers, sailors and Marines.

The Memorial Day service began with a parade that included local Boy Scouts and the Crown Point High School Royal Regiment band.

The parade started at the Cal Ripken parking lot and ended at the cemetery entrance.

Opening remarks at the service were made by American Legion Post 20 Kevin Dvorak.

Dvorak spoke of the history of Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, following the Civil War.

The holiday has continued to be a day to honor with flags and flowers the gravesites of those who paid a personal price for us and our nation, Dvorak said.

The loss of servicemen and servicewomen through the history of the United States is 1.2 million, Dvorak said.

He asked everyone at the service to later in the day pause at 3 p.m. to reflect and remember those who served.

"Thank a veteran today. Thank them for making our lives better," Dvorak said.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran spoke of honoring at the service a melting pot of sorts since all branches of the military come together.

Uran thanked those who volunteered their time to put together the service and also thanked those who came to the service to honor the military who sacrificed their lives.

"Your presence today is a tribute to the lost troops and their families," Uran said.

Uran spoke about losing his own grandfather, who served in World War II.

Uran read a letter, signed by then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in honor of his grandfather's ultimate service to his country.

"This is what today is all about," Uran said.

Stewart, who had also lost his grandfather to war, said his son, Ian, was only 17 years old when he decided in 2000 to join the U.S. Marines.

"I told him that our country is at peace now but that may not always be the case," Stewart said.

His son joined the service and was in boot camp on Sept. 11, 2001.

Ian was later sent to Iraq, and it was there that he lost his life on Dec. 12, 2004 when Ian was shot and killed by a terrorist.

Ian's assignment had been to train Iraq soldiers.

"On one of his last phone calls, home he told us he understands why he was there. I'm thankful he could see a point," Stewart said.

Many veterans were in attendance at the service, including retired U.S. Navy Commander David Stanton, of Lafayette.

Stanton, who grew up in Crown Point, said he's been coming to the Crown Point service since 1971

"I've only missed eight times, and those were when I was in active duty," Stanton said.

Stanton said he comes to his hometown each year because he loves Crown Point and Memorial Day.

"It's the most important secular day of the year," Stanton said.

Veteran Catherine Miller, of Crown Point, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, said she comes to the service each year.

"Just to remember my fellow servicemen who died," Miller said.

Mary Ann Graden, of Crown Point, who serves as an American Legion honor guard, said she has been coming to the Memorial Day service for more than 30 years.

Graden said her late husband, Donald Graden, served in both World War II and the Korean War and is buried at the cemetery.

"It's a sad day but a happy day because he's at peace," Graden said.

In addition to her husband's military service, Graden had a brother who served in the U.S. Navy and two grandsons who served or are serving in the military.

"We have a lot of military in our family," Graden said.

Music was provided by the Crown Point High School Royal Regiment, which performed a patriotic salute and the Star-Spangled Banner.

The service closed with a prayer by Perry McLemore, of Southlake Christian Church, a salute to the dead by Post 20 and Taps.

