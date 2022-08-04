WATCH NOW: UChicago breaks ground on micro-hospital in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Over the next two years, the vacant field that sits near I-65 and 109th Avenue in Crown Point will be transformed into UChicago Medicine's largest off-site facility.

First announced almost a year ago, the micro-hospital will be UChicago's first freestanding medical facility in Indiana. On Wednesday morning city leaders and representatives from UChicago gathered to break ground on the $121 million project.

"Our citizens, who now may travel away from Crown Point for their needed specialized medical treatments, will be able to stay local while receiving the same top-level patient care," Mayor Pete Land told the crowd.

Analyses conducted by UChicago found about 15% of Northwest Indiana residents leave the area for health care, and 20% of those are for cancer.

The two-story facility, located at 10855 Virginia St., will feature an emergency department, a short-stay inpatient unit, a comprehensive cancer center, an imaging center, an outpatient surgery center and lab services.

Patients will also have access to medical specialists with expertise in cancer care, cardiology, digestive diseases, orthopedics, neurosciences, pediatrics, primary care, surgical specialties, transplant care and women's health.

UChicago already works with multiple local healthcare providers to offer services in Northwest Indiana, explained Audre Bagnall, chief strategy officer and executive vice president of business for UChicago Medicine.

The goal is to "establish even stronger and mutually beneficial relationships with other health care providers," Bagnall said. "Instead of driving long distances for advanced care, patients will benefit by having convenient access to clinical trials and to the latest diagnostic and treatment options."

When the project went before the Crown Point City Council in November 2021, the micro-hospital was 115,000 square feet. After input from the council, a second floor was added, expanding the facility to 130,000 square feet.

UChicago received a special use variance from the council in the fall, allowing the operation of a hospital in a B-3 business district.

Slated to be completed in spring 2024, the micro-hospital will create over 150 news jobs. About 110,000 patients are expected to visit every year.

The micro-hospital will have a positive economic impact on Crown Point as local businesses will be able to serve employees and visitors, Land said.

"As mayor, it is exciting for me to know that our citizens will have close access to top-level physician care."