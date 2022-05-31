WATCH NOW: Uran thanks his 'team,' discusses ongoing growth during last State of the City

CROWN POINT — On a summer evening in 2007 David Uran and his future chief of staff Keith Stevens came up with the tagline "Building a Stronger Community from Within." Standing at Bulldog Park before a crowd of about 500 during his final State of the City address Tuesday night, Mayor Uran said he believes that with the aid of his many city staff members, he has been able to do just that.

The proof, Uran said, is in Crown Point's assessed valuation of over $2 billion, the fact that the city has the lowest tax rate in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, the quality of Crown Point's public schools, the city's low crime rate and, most importantly, the team of city staff, citizens and business owners that work to improve Crown Point every day.

"You are all part of this working team moving the citizens and moving this community forward," Uran said.

On Friday, the longtime mayor will start his new position as president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority. However, before he steps down as mayor, he had one last announcement.

"I wanted to make this announcement tonight so when I start my job on Friday I'm fair and impartial to everyone, but tonight I'm your mayor and we are proud to say that in 2023, we are bringing the Cal Ripken World Series to Crown Point," Uran said to the cheering crowd.

On Uran's last day in office, June 2 at 6 p.m., the Crown Point Democratic precinct committee will begin the caucus to select his replacement. The decision will be between District 2 Councilwoman Dawn Stokes and longtime Police Chief Pete Land.

Building stronger from within

Throughout Uran's more than 14 years in office, Crown Point has grown from a population of 27,000 to about 34,000. In 2021 alone, 274 single-family homes were constructed in the city. To ensure Crown Point was ready for the influx of residents, the Uran administration focused on improving and maintaining key infrastructure.

Crown Point has plans to repave about 8.7 miles of road in 2022. The city has already begun to redo Clark Street using some of the $1 million received through the Community Crossings grant. Crown Point will also use Community Crossings funding to redo Wells Street.

The city is also in the midst of increasing parking downtown. Part of a three-phase project, construction has begun on the east side of downtown, where 147 parking spaces will be added. The second phase will add parking in the center of downtown and the third phase will look at the west side.

Uran also highlighted some of the improvements that have occurred below ground — such as wastewater and sanitation.

The Public Works Department recently completed a $20 million water system upgrade, replacing service lines and adding two new water storage facilities.

The city is currently looking to partner with the Lake County Council in the creation of a wastewater treatment plant in the southeast corner of Crown Point. Uran said the sanitary plant would help residents in nearby unincorporated areas to get off aging septic systems.

Addressing stormwater and flooding concerns has also been a top priority under Uran. He discussed the upcoming Sauerman's Woods project, where the city plans to create a recreational lake that will double as a retention pond. Located at 1000 E. South St., the park will also be getting a new pickleball court, a skate park and additional parking.

Working with Friends of the Military, the city will also create a walking path around the lake area at Sauerman's Woods with tribute walls detailing the conflicts of World War I and World War II as part of the 10.5-mile Veterans Memorial Trail.

"As you go around and enjoy that lake in a very quiet setting, you get to reflect on the men and women who protect us each and every day," Uran said.

Continued growth

Other quality of life projects such as the Sportsplex, Bulldog Park and increased downtown shopping and dining have increased tourism throughout the city. In 2021, the city opened its first modern hotel and there are plans to open a second.

New developments have brought increased investments. Uran discussed the $200 million Franciscan Health hospital currently under construction at Interstate 65 and U.S. 231, as well as the UChicago Medicine ambulatory micro-hospital and cancer treatment center planned for 10855 Virginia St.

To ensure all of the new development is completed in a responsible way, the Crown Point Building and Planning Department is kept busy with regular inspections. Uran said that in 2021, 6,400 inspections took place in the city.

While the city continues to attract outside investment, Uran said supporting longtime businesses is key. Carriage Court Pizza, Debbies Design's, Evorik Electric and the Yoga Room were all recognized for business longevity. All four businesses have been in the city for over 30 years.

Uran spent much of the evening thanking his team, highlighting the achievements of all 10 city departments. As Uran finished his closing remarks, city staff surprised him with a "Coach Uran" No. 14 jersey — cardinal red and adorned with the Crown Point seal.

Uran's family then gathered around him onstage to watch a short video that featured all the departments thanking Uran for his leadership.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to serve you for 14 plus years and I look forward to making those relationships even stronger," Uran said.

