WATCH NOW: Work along 109th wraps up in 'gift to Crown Point'

"It was worth the wait," Winfield Town Councilman Tim Clayton said.

Work in the Winfield project, which started in mid-August, included removing the hills from 109th Avenue; adding dedicated northbound turn lanes off 109th, and a passing lane on the south side of 109th; raising Grand to meet the new height of 109th; and adding dedicated eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto Grand going south.

The project also included replacing a large culvert under the intersection as well as installing storm sewers along the road, Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.

Uran, during a brief speech Wednesday, also spoke of the timing of the Crown Point project, which was initiated last year with the completion of the Delaware and Mississippi parkway extensions.

He also emphasized how private, state and federal participants played a part in going forward as well as all the people who played a pivotal role, from Gov. Eric Holcomb on down.

Uran said the project was well planned out and executed.