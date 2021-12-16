WATCH NOW: Work along 109th wraps up in 'gift to Crown Point'

CROWN POINT — Work along 109th Avenue between Crown Point and Winfield is a wrap.
Mayor David Uran, flanked by numerous officials who had been part of the project, cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon at the west dog bone off the I-65 interchange and 109th Avenue.
"This is our gift to Crown Point. Merry Christmas. It's a done deal," Uran said.
The ribbon cutting by Uran marks the completion of the final phase of the 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement project.
"It's a very historical day," Uran said
That project included installing a roundabout at 109th Avenue and Iowa Street, which opened Oct. 19, and widening the road from the Interstate 65 interchange west to Broadway.
The Interstate 65 ramps at 109th Avenue in Crown Point closed earlier this summer, and work there included replacement by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) of two signalized intersections and the widening of 109th Avenue to four lanes.
The other good news for drivers heading east along 109th Avenue, from Crown Point, into the town of Winfield, was the the complete opening to traffic of that roadway Monday, Winfield Town Council President Gerald Stiener said.
"It was worth the wait," Winfield Town Councilman Tim Clayton said.
Work in the Winfield project, which started in mid-August, included removing the hills from 109th Avenue; adding dedicated northbound turn lanes off 109th, and a passing lane on the south side of 109th; raising Grand to meet the new height of 109th; and adding dedicated eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto Grand going south.
The project also included replacing a large culvert under the intersection as well as installing storm sewers along the road, Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.
Uran, during a brief speech Wednesday, also spoke of the timing of the Crown Point project, which was initiated last year with the completion of the Delaware and Mississippi parkway extensions.
He also emphasized how private, state and federal participants played a part in going forward as well as all the people who played a pivotal role, from Gov. Eric Holcomb on down.
Uran said the project was well planned out and executed.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience throughout the road closures for this project. From the beginning, our goal was to create a safer 109th Avenue — the improvements you see out there today will create a safer, more efficient thoroughfare," Uran said.
Completed work includes all infrastructure, upsizing of utilities and the installation of lighting, trails and sidewalks.
The work done in Crown Point on 109th Avenue by various agencies total roughly $20 million, Uran said.
Of the $20 million, Crown Point invested about $2 million for the improvements.
Uran added that the project marks the end of major road improvements to 109th Avenue within the corporate limits of the City of Crown Point for the next decade.
"This is setting growth and development not just for today but for the next 20 years," Uran said.
Other speakers at the ribbon cutting included INDOT District Deputy Commissioner Matt Deitchley and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.
Deitchley said the project with Crown Point and INDOT amounted to the "linking of arms" and will help reduce incidents and accidents in the Interstate 65 area.
Mrvan called Uran a leader with vision and one who is looking at future development along the 109th Avenue/Interstate 65 corridor.
"Mayor Uran is someone who gets it," Mrvan said.