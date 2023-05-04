CROWN POINT — More than 100 voices harmonized on the lawn of the historic Lake County Courthouse during Thursday’s observance of the National Day of Prayer.

Lynette Pankiewicz watched Pastor Perry McLemore of Southlake Christian Church as he led the crowd in a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Pankiewicz, who belongs to Living Stones Church, said it was her first time attending Crown Point’s National Day of Prayer.

“I felt like it was really special. I felt like it was something we need more of,” she said. “We need it as a country. It’s all about people coming together.”

Unity was a central theme of the afternoon. Every year, Crown Point marks the National Day of Prayer by gathering at the courthouse and issuing a proclamation.

“Throughout the history of our great nation, citizens have relied on prayer for guidance, strength and comfort,” Mayor Pete Land said. Prayer “has become a great unifying force for our citizens who come from all religions around the world.”

Pastor Josh Landers of Hillside Church said the tradition is an important part of the Hub City.

“If Crown Point ever decides not to have prayer in their midst, it will be a dark day,” he told the crowd.

With 65-degree weather and a cloudless sky, the 2023 National Day of Prayer was anything but dark.

Organizers invited representatives from 41 surrounding churches.

Pastors and leaders from Hillside Church, Southlake Christian Church, Bethel Church Cedar Lake, First Christian Reformed Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and Southlake Baptist Church shared prayers during the event.

The cities of Portage and Hammond held National Day of Prayer breakfasts. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. thanked the city’s religious leaders for their guidance.

“You look around this room, you see some of the most dedicated faces of the various faiths within our religious community,” he said. “We love our community, we love each other and that’s why Hammond’s so strong.”

The observance was created by Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1952, according to the National Day of Prayer Task Force.

Ray Dunn has been attending Crown Point’s day of prayer for almost a decade. The 75-year-old has belonged to Southlake Christian for 27 years and said people should come together in prayer more often. Pastor Mark Wilkins of First United Methodist Church said unity is more important than ever.

“We watch the 5 o’clock news and our hearts break. Another shooting, another controversy, another national crisis to add to the list,” Wilkins said. “It’s so easy to come to see one another as the enemy when, in the end, it is division itself that is the enemy. We gather here today as one people.”

Mark Promnitz from Southlake Baptist Church leads a prayer Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Perry McLemore leads the crowd Thursday in singing "Amazing Grace" at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Josh Landers of Hillside Community Church leads Thursday's National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Jared Bryant of Bethel Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Mayor Pete Land prepares to read a proclamation Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Joyce Kleinhans raises her hand in prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Jenn Prim of First Christian Reformed Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Scores of residents take part Thursday in the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Mark Wilkins of First United Methodist Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Perry McLemore leads the crowd Thursday in singing "How Great Thou Art" for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Joaquin Lopez of First Presbyterian Church leads a prayer Thursday for the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Nicole Johnson and her daughter Daisy, 6, and son Isaiah, 5 months, join the crowd Thursday at the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point. Julie Szczepanski of Crown Point joins the scores of people Thursday for National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.