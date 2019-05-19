This spring's cold and wet weather has proven to be a one-two punch to local farmers like Michael Hein and his father, Edward "E.J." Hein.
The Center Township-based farmers said the inclement weather jab has caused them to be about a month behind with planting.
"This will be the latest starting date that I know of," said Michael Hein, 34.
Both men said they were hoping to get into farm fields this weekend to start preparing the soil for planting.
For Michael and his dad, E.J., 62 and the patriarch of E.J. Farms, that means weeding, preparing with nutrients and planting soybeans and corn on the 5,000 acres they either own or lease.
"It will mean 20-hour days once we are in the fields. We should have everything done in about two weeks," Hein said.
The cooler temperatures, including light snowfall as late as Easter, this spring also have played a part in the delayed start by farmers.
"The soil has to be at least 55 degrees for germination and the ground hasn't made it to 55 degrees," E.J. Hein said.
And a later planting starting date — anything past mid-May — means the possibility of less yields in the fall.
"Every day we push back, we lose on the back end," E.J. Hein said.
Nikki Witkowski, a Purdue Extension educator based in Porter County, said the weather this spring definitely has not been good for farmers.
"Cold and wet are the worst conditions. In general it's too wet to get out to plant and it's been too chilly," Witkowski said.
Those farmers lucky enough to have planted early may have had seeds killed out because of the later colder temperatures.
"Their seeds won't grow well and the seeds may be killed. If some farmers have planted earlier, they may have to replant some," Witkowski said.
The only exceptions are in the areas of Northwest Indiana where the soil is sandy.
"Sandy soils are not as bad a problem for planting as are clay-based soil. Near the river and near the lake are sandy areas. It all depends on the lovely glacier that came through our area," Witkowski said.
And there is a bright spot to the nasty weather, Witkowski said.
"In my mind, the weather has been at least consistent. It's continued to be cool and wet. In some years we have started out good then had massive flooding," Witkowski said.
She said she's not convinced the yields will be lower given the later start.
"The later start doesn't necessarily have a terrible effect, but the crops will probably mature later," Witkowski said.
R.L. "Bob" Nielsen, Purdue Extension corn specialist and professor of agronomy at Purdue University in West Lafayette agrees.
"Let's not succumb quite yet to fearmongering triggered by the potential risk of the 2019 corn crop getting off to a late start. We need only look back to the 2018 planting season for an example of a slow start to the planting season that was followed by a two-week period in early May in which 60 percent of the state's corn acreage was planted," Nielsen said.
Nielsen said conventional wisdom says that the prime planting window to maximize corn yields in much of Indiana opens about April 20 and closes about May 10.
As of April 21, the USDA-NASS estimated that only 1 percent of the state's corn corp acreage had been planted.
Farmer Joe Tuholski, whose family plants some 6,000 acres in soybeans and corn in LaPorte County, said the sandy soils in the area there have proved to be an advantage.
"We've planted about 1,500 acres. We saw an opportunity to go forward, so we did," Tuholski said.