Woman found dead in Crown Point house fire, police say

CROWN POINT — A dead woman was discovered in the living room after a house fire broke out in Crown Point, police say.

The fire started around noon in a home at 754 Trenton St., Crown Point police Chief Pete Land said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the rear of the house was engulfed in flames. While searching the home after putting out the fire, investigators found the woman's body in the living room.

Lake County coroners were called and the cause of death is unknown at this time, Land said.

“Although we believe the female victim is the resident of the home, we cannot confirm her identity at this point," Land said. "We will also be working with the state fire marshal to determine the source of the fire.”

In addition, the house's back wall and porch were charred and severely damaged.

Nearby homeowners who gathered to watch said they called emergency services around noon after seeing black smoke pouring out of the chimney.

Firefighters on a Crown Point extension ladder truck cut holes in the roof while firefighters from surrounding communities — including one wearing an air tank — were inside breaking out windows to clear smoke from the interior.