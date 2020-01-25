Woman found dead in Crown Point house fire, police say

CROWN POINT — A dead woman was discovered in the living room after a house fire broke out in Crown Point, police say.
The fire started around noon in a home at 754 Trenton St., Crown Point police Chief Pete Land said.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the rear of the house was engulfed in flames. While searching the home after putting out the fire, investigators found the woman's body in the living room.
Lake County coroners were called and the cause of death is unknown at this time, Land said.
“Although we believe the female victim is the resident of the home, we cannot confirm her identity at this point," Land said. "We will also be working with the state fire marshal to determine the source of the fire.”
In addition, the house's back wall and porch were charred and severely damaged.
Nearby homeowners who gathered to watch said they called emergency services around noon after seeing black smoke pouring out of the chimney.
Firefighters on a Crown Point extension ladder truck cut holes in the roof while firefighters from surrounding communities — including one wearing an air tank — were inside breaking out windows to clear smoke from the interior.
Trucks from Merrillville, St. John, Lake Dalecarlia, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Lake Ridge and other surrounding departments responded to the fire as well, providing back up to Crown Point’s volunteers.
Several ambulances were parked nearby along with a crew from the Northern Indiana Public Service Company.
Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.
Check back at nwi.com as this story is updated.
New Schererville police chief appointed
SCHERERVILLE — A new chief will take the helm of the Schererville Police Department effective Feb. 29.
Pete Sormaz, a longtime law enforcement officer, was appointed as the town's new chief during a joint Town Council and Safety Board meeting on Thursday.
Both boards unanimously agreed to appoint Sormaz as chief and detective Cmdr. Jeff Cook as deputy chief.
Sormaz has been with the department for nearly five years, serving first as an officer and then as the accreditation manager and training coordinator for the department.
"It’s a surreal experience. When you enter police work, that’s not your first thought — being a police chief but then eventually, it comes and the feeling is just indescribable,” Sormaz said.
Before joining the Schererville force, Sormaz worked as a corrections officer in Lake County and then with the Gary Police Department for more than 15 years.
First serving as a patrolman, the Gary native rose the ranks, becoming a corporal, sergeant and later the the commander of support services.
While Sormaz said his strategy for the department isn't set in stone because crime rates are ever-changing, he hopes to increase the size of the police force.
"We do have some building, some growth out on the south end of town," he said. "We have a phenomenal retail area, so we have to stay cognitive of our service delivery.”
His appointment comes after former Police Chief Dennis Zagrocki announced he would retire at the end of February.
Zagrocki was named chief in July 2018, after David Dowling, who was with the department for 34 years, announced his retirement in early 2018.
Following Dowling's departure, Zagrocki was named interim chief while town officials sought to find a replacement. However, after there weren't any other candidates, Zagrocki filled the role.
Zagrocki spend more than four decades with the Schererville Police Department and had served under Dowling as deputy chief for six years.
During his tenure with the department, he served as chief twice.
“I appreciate the chance to be able to serve the town of Schererville for the 41 years and also appreciate the fact that in my career I was allowed to hold the rank of chief two different times. That doesn’t happen very often," he said Thursday.
"I've enjoyed it and I’ll miss it, but it's time to move forward and let the younger people take over and handle the everyday operations."
Zagrocki said he wishes the new chief and deputy chief well, adding they will be good for the department.
“They will run it in the right direction," he said.
Outgoing Deputy Chief Joseph Gasiorek will remain on staff as the administrative supervisor.