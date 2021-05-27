Woman ID'd in fatal Crown Point crash

CROWN POINT — A woman who died in a crash with a dump truck early Wednesday on Broadway has been identified.

Ann Marie Klobucar, 30, of Highland was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, in the 9800 block of Broadway, according to Crown Point police and the Lake County coroner's office.

A coroner's released listed Klobucar's manner of death and nature of injuries as pending.

Klobucar was the driver and sole occupant of an SUV that collided with the dump truck. Police and medics responded to the crash scene about 8:30 a.m.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured, and both vehicles involved had no passengers inside, Land said.

Investigators have learned both drivers were heading south on Broadway when the dump truck, a 2018 Peterbilt, had slowed down for oncoming traffic to make a left-hand turn.

Shortly afterward, Klobucar crashed into the dump truck from behind. The impact caused the SUV to leave the road and come to a rest in the grass nearby, Land said.

Land initially said both vehicles were still in the roadway when responders arrived.