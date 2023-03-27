CROWN POINT — Crown Point is moving forward with a $100 million project that would include the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility and would help homeowners in nearby unincorporated areas get off aging septic systems.

The project has been split into four phases. The first phase involves making improvements to the city's existing wastewater treatment plant and adding a regional interceptor that would connect unincorporated homes in the western part of the county to the facility. The second phase will be the installation of a downtown interceptor. During the third phase, new lift stations and force mains will be installed.

The lift stations and force mains will ultimately be connected to a new wastewater treatment plant, located at 121st Avenue and Iowa Street. Construction of the new treatment plant, the fourth phase of the project, is expected to be completed in 2027.

"It's not going to be done overnight. It's a multi-year project, but it's critical to present-day Crown Point and our future," Mayor Pete Land said during a March 22 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.

Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers Inc., said a preconstruction meeting for phase one of the project will be held April 5. Contractors may then issue a notice to proceed with construction, or if they need to wait for supplies, delay the work for up to 90 days.

The first phase will cost about $37 million. Crown Point is contributing $5 million and the State Revolving Fund Loan, or SRF, program is providing a $5 million matching grant. According to an interlocal agreement between Crown Point and Lake County, 359 users living in Center Township will be connected to Crown Point’s current wastewater system. The county will pay for the added users and for the west side interceptor, for a total contribution of about $5.2 million.

The added users live on the south and west side of Crown Point: in the Oakwood Hills, West Long, Oak Heights, Lawndale, Sleepy Hollow, Greenhill Ranches Annex 2 and West Point Acres subdivisions.

Crown Point is also taking out a $20 million low-interest loan with the SRF program. Stong said the remaining $1.8 million will come from funding the city uses to maintain wastewater infrastructure.

The new wastewater treatment facility will be located on about 30 acres of land, Stong said the plant will likely be expanded as the city continues to grow.

"You're (Crown Point) growing to the south and southeast, so you have two options: Either you are going to continue to transport flow all the way north, ... or you shave that flow off and you divert it to a new plant," Stong explained.

By adding 359 users, Stong said, the city is actually alleviating the financial burden that would have otherwise been placed on residents. The city's current plant "is getting to the point where it's fully loaded," Stong explained that if the city expanded the current facility without adding new users, rates may have gone up.

Additionally, Crown Point wastewater treatment facility users located outside city limits pay a 25% surcharge.

