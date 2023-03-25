CROWN POINT — Stormwater improvements are underway at Sauerman Woods Park.

First unveiled in 2017, the Sauerman Woods project involves the creation of a stormwater retention lake, pickleball and volleyball courts, additional parking and a veteran's memorial walking trail.

Work on the first phase of the project, excavation of the retention lake and the removal of the Hub Pool, began last year. During a Wednesday meeting, the Crown Point Board of Public Works and Safety approved an interlocal agreement with the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission. The commission awarded the city a $2.6 million grant, which will pay for the first phase of the project.

"For anybody who lives over in that area or certainly drives on (U.S.) 231, right in there, you know when there is any kind of moderate to heavy rain, there's flooding," Mayor Pete Land said last June. "This project will help alleviate all those issues."

The second phase focuses on improving the park's recreational amenities. Six pickleball courts, six sand volleyball courts, almost 90 parking spaces, lighting and restroom facilities will be added. Chris Murphy, the vice president of American Structurepoint Engineering, said the second phase of the project will likely go out to bid this fall. Construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2024.

The city has also partnered with Friends of the Military to create a walking path around the lake area. The path will feature a veteran's memorial, however Land said designs are still being finalized.

PHOTOS: Construction is underway at Sauerman Woods Park Work at Sauerman Woods Park Work at Sauerman Woods Park Work at Sauerman Woods Park Work at Sauerman Woods Park