'World of opportunities': Students get hands-on experience with building trades

CROWN POINT — Some high school students built their own metal toolboxes. Others made take-home cellphone holders, while some learned about roofing.

Young people got a glimpse of possible future careers Tuesday at the sixth annual Construction and Skilled Trades Day at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Center of Workforce Innovations, in partnership with Construction Advancement Foundation, sponsored the program for National Apprenticeship Week.

Kayla Garcia, 16, a sophomore at East Chicago Central High School, soldered her way to a cellphone holder.

“This is absolutely cool,” she said. “I’ve always liked welding and the benefits of it. You know what you’re getting into.”

Citing a “world of opportunities with different trades,” Bill Virgin, of Plumbers Local 210 in Merrillville, said the holders gave students “a chance to see how tools are used.”

Sixteen trades organizations brought equipment and technology, creating mock worksites for more than 1,000 students from 28 area high schools and career and technical programs.

Brooklyn Schmelter, 17, a Lowell High School senior, worked with Ironworkers Local 395 in Hammond on tying metal rods.

“I did not know all that was involved in ironworking,” Schmelter, who is considering the military, said. “I wanted to learn more about welding and soldering.”

Valentine Torres, a business teacher and career liaison at Hobart High School, brought 41 students for “exposure to opportunities.”

Through this program, Torres continued, “Students have the ability to start a career right out of high school. They also learn what they need to apply in the classroom so the opportunity is easier to access.”

The purpose of the annual event is to introduce young people to career opportunities and benefits related to building trades. The event also acquaints students with work skills in registered apprenticeship programs and ways to apply for those programs.

Kevin Comerford, director of professional development at Construction Advancement Foundation, promoted the We Build Indiana website, webuildIN.com, as another resource for learning more about apprenticeship programs, qualifications and support services.

Comerford added that “the workplace is going to get hotter, with a lot of work coming to Northwest Indiana. We want to give people career opportunities exposure.”

Many young participants walked around the Industrial Building with the toolboxes they had just built.

“It was fun, something to take home,” said John Peters, 17, a senior at Lowell High School. “I like that it was hands-on.”

Scott Bush, service instructor with Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 in Gary, said the toolboxes gave students some practical experience in building and “to remember what they did here today, to take it home and say, ‘This is cool.’”

Bush added, “Students can see what they need to learn in high school, and maybe we can cue their interest.”

“We need them,” Phil Harper, director of training for International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, said, citing a shortage of skilled labor. “Young people, come see us. We’ll add all the parts they’re missing.”