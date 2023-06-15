Crown POINT — A small group of children sporting orange helmets cheered as the girl in the pink hoodie neared the top of the 40-foot wall.

"Good job!" one girl shouted up.

Shaped like the YMCA's iconic triangular Y logo, the outdoor rock climbing wall can seem a bit intimidating. However, Sarah Johnson said most of the tween and teen-aged campers "jump right in."

The climbing wall is the centerpiece of the Crossroad YMCA's new Triangle Hills Day Camp and Retreat Center. Located on the outskirts of Crown Point, the 144-acre property was formerly the Pheasant Valley Golf Course. The land is still filled with rolling hills, a web of golf cart trails and pockets of forest, only now there is also an archery range, a high ropes course and a 300-foot Slip and Slide.

The YMCA purchased the vacant 18-hole golf course in 2021. Johnson, who is the executive director of school-aged development for Crossroads, said the Y wanted to expand outdoor programming.

The Y operates "branch" summer camps at six locations across Lake County, however the camps primarily serve children 10 and under. The Y created Triangle Hills to expand their summer offerings to older kids; most of the Triangle Hills campers are between ages 10 and 14.

"We wanted to give older kids an opportunity to get away from the screen and build some friendships organically with kids they may not interact with normally,” Johnson explained. "There’s not a lot of activities like this in the area so everybody is building a whole new skillset while we’re out here."

Gesturing to the group of children climbing the high ropes course, Johnson said "some of the kids are super excited if they just get up the ladder because that’s the only time they’ve ever done a course like this."

Triangle Hills opened last summer, however features like the high ropes course, the climbing wall and the lodge, weren't completed until this summer. So far about 100 campers are registered; kids can participate in the entire nine week camp, or sign-up for shorter sessions.

In addition to all the climbing, campers learn about the natural world through STEM programming and arts and crafts, participate in different team-building activities and can even try their hand at fishing at the camp's pond which is stocked with tilapia, bluegills, largemouth bass and catfish.

One of the camp's primary focuses is helping children develop interpersonal skills. All of the camp counselors undergo team-building and facilitation trainings and many of the camp's games are designed to help campers work together.

Johnson said many campers were deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and all the social isolation that came with it.

“They have no problem being on a screen with people, but might struggle to have an actual conversation with somebody," Johnson explained. “Here, we’re trying to put them in positions where they can take some calculated risks and learn to trust people their age, which can be really difficult for that 10 and up crowd."

The COVID-19 pandemic also affected a lot of the younger children the YMCA serves.

“Some of those base skills that you learn in kindergarten — sharing, how to interact with each other — they didn’t get in the same way,” Johnson said. “It’s more difficult to learn to share over Zoom."

Navigating the camp's winding paths, Johnson pointed to various team-building activities. A series of ropes called "the spiderweb" is designed to have campers lift each other through, similarly, the "giant's finger" is where campers hoist each other up to lift a hula hoop up and over a wooden pole.

Children participating in the Y's branch camps will be able to visit Triangle Hills during field trips. Parents can also drop campers off at their home YMCA and the Y will bus them to Triangle Hills.

The Y's summer programs continue to attract more children every year. Each branch camp serves over 100 kids, Johnson said this summer some 1,500 children are registered for a Crossroads summer camp.

Crossroads spokesperson Jill Schaffenberger said the branch camps only have so much space to expand, however Triangle Hills has plenty of room to grow.

Johnson said the Y has talked about adding a pool, a zip line and a board walk area to the camp.

"This is my favorite corner up here," Johnson said as she drove the golf cart to a particularly wooded portion of the property.

A doe leapt over the path and disappeared into a thick growth of trees. Getting to see "this level of nature" is especially important for campers who come from the more urban parts of Lake County, Schaffenberger said.

“It gives them an experience that they've never had before,” Johnson said. “It opens up their minds to new opportunities."

