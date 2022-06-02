'Your new mayor, Pete Land:' Longtime Crown Point Police Chief replaces Uran

"The votes were Dawn Stokes, eight votes and your new mayor, Pete Land, 13 votes," Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser announced to a crowded room during the Thursday night caucus.

The precinct committee members gathered in the Crown Point Moose Lodge at 6 p.m. Thursday. Both Land and Stokes gave brief presentations outlining their qualifications and then the precinct committee members cast paper ballots.

"I'm very humbled, excited and emotional," Land said after learning he won.

Being born and raised in Crown Point, Land said he has had the opportunity to meet with several of the city's mayors over the years.

"Different mayors, different times, different eras, but the one thing that they all had in common, in their own way, is that they knew (how) to move the city forward," Land said. "To use a sports analogy: they all took that baton and they moved it forward, so I'm grateful that you have all entrusted me with that baton and I will do my due diligence to keep it moving forward."

Former Crown Point Mayor David Uran's final day in office was also Thursday. After serving as mayor for over 14 years, Uran was selected as the next president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority at the end of April.

After the results were announced, Land was sworn in by Lake County Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott. He will serve the 17 months remaining in Uran's term.

Land has been with the Crown Point Police Department for 34 years; he has spent 17 of those years as chief.

He was first appointed chief by former Mayor James Metros in 2002. Former Mayor Dan Klein replaced him in 2004, but Uran reappointed Land as chief in 2008.

During his brief presentation before the vote, Land highlighted his fiscal responsibility as police chief. Land said that throughout the entire Uran administration, he was able to keep the Police Department under budget. On behalf of the department, Land has applied for and received about $1 million in grant money.

Land also emphasized the strong relationships he has helped cultivate throughout the community, bringing four full-time police officers to the Crown Point school district and starting the city's first community policing initiatives.

Land said he often hears concerns about Crown Point's rapid population growth. He emphasized the fact that the city has been able to maintain a low crime rate even as the population has increased. Land said Crown Point was recently ranked Indiana's safest community with a population over 30,000.

"I love the growth, I think we've had good controlled growth under the mayor (Uran)," Land said, "as long as the growth does not outpace the city resources we are able to provide."

Continuing the vision

Stokes was first elected to the City Council in 2019 by beating longtime incumbent Bob Clemons. During her presentation, she said she would continue "the momentum that has been put in place for the city."

"My work with my fellow council members is bipartisan and I support both through my words and actions, the mayor's vision for this city," Stokes said. "I plan to continue the programs and facilities that are in place while evaluating the areas that have developmental opportunities."

Uran said both candidates had strong resumes and did a "nice job of presenting their vision for Crown Point."