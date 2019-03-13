The Crown Point Community Foundation awarded $84,316 in grants to the community as part of its Feb. 1 grant cycle. These 28 grants will enrich the lives of residents throughout south Lake County (Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield), from helping Crown Point Swim Club with new equipment to helping improve swimmers' strength and condition, to helping Illiana Beekeepers Alliance Inc. educate the public on the importance of beekeeping.
Unrestricted community grants are made possible by donors who create funds to support south Lake County community causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to the greatest need.
Grant recipients:
- Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana - $2,000
- American Cancer Society - $3,900
- Boy Scout Troop #45 - $4,500
- Campagna Academy - $4,000
- Cedar Lake Historical Association - $5,960
- Cedar Lake Police Dept. - $3,825
- Chasing Dreams - $3,425
- City of Crown Point - $500
- CPCSC/Active Shooter Training - $5,950
- CPCSC/Col. Wheeler Builders Club and Student Council - $1,000
- CPCSC/CPHS AP Exams - $3,000
- CPCSC/CPHS Biomed Club - $2,850
- CPCSC/CPHS Transition Program/Bulldog Workshop - $1,000
- CPCSC/Solon Robinson Elementary School - $1,900
- Crossroads YMCA - $3,000
- Crown Point Swim Club - $3,175
- Food Bank of NWI - $1,950
- Franciscan Health Foundation - $5,000
- Habitat for Humanity of NWI - $5,000
- Illiana Beekeepers Alliance, Inc. - $1,261
- Lake Area United Way, Inc. - $2,000
- Mommy’s Haven - $1,170
- NWI Food Council - $1,600
- Pack Away Hunger - $5,000
- South Shore Arts, Inc. - $4,000
- Southlake Children’s Choir - $2,000
- TradeWinds Services, Inc. - $2,000
- Wittenberg Village - $3,350