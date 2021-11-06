Cue the confetti: White Sox, Harlem Globetrotters mascots to be inducted into Hall of Fame

WHITING — The Chicago White Sox may not have won the World Series this year, but they didn't come up empty in postseason recognition.
That's because the team's mascot, Southpaw, is one of just two who will join other famous performers from professional and college sports in the Mascot Hall of Fame at an induction ceremony to take place on June 11.
Southpaw and Globie, the mascot of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters basketball team, were introduced as the Class of 2022 as part of a "Cue the Confetti" fundraiser held Friday at the hall, located at 1851 Front St.
The city-run, interactive children's museum re-opened in April after being closed for 13 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've been looking forward to this for awhile," Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar said. "It's our first official fundraiser since we opened back up."
Spebar called the hall a unique place for both children and adults to enjoy, and they did just that Friday evening as ballpark-style food was served and musical entertainment was provided by Slider & The Dogs. Slider is the mascot of the Cleveland Guardians and a member of the Mascot Hall of Fame.
Karen Anaszewicz, acting executive director for the hall, said about 250 people bought tickets to the fundraiser for which proceeds will go toward maintaining exhibits and bringing underserved children to the hall for field trips and events.
Anaszewicz said this fundraiser took the place of the former annual "Fur Tie" fundraiser and was more casual and open to children as well as adults.
A wide assortment of sports-related items were available for bids as part of a silent auction.
Among the items were a football helmet signed by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and jerseys signed by Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and Chicago White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada.
While the hall is currently only open to the general public on Saturdays, Anaszewicz said the plan is to be open to the public for three days a week by Christmas.
The Mascot Hall of Fame Executive Committee had selected 24 mascots for consideration, and that number was trimmed to 10 after a first round of voting in which ballots were cast by the public, annual Hall of Fame members and the Executive Committee.
A second round of voting that took place in October resulted in the selection of Southpaw and Globie.
"We had over 129,000 votes total," Anaszewicz said.
The eight other finalists who came up short this time around were Butler Blue (Butler University), Hugo the Hornet (Charlotte Hornets), Jaxson de Ville (Jacksonville Jaguars), The Raptor (Toronto Raptors), Fredbird (St. Louis Cardinals), Harvey the Hound (Calgary Flames), Iceburgh (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Wally the Green Monster (Boston Red Sox).
Carrie Norwood, of Chicago, attended the fundraiser with her three children, all under 8-years-old.
She said it was their third trip to the museum and called it a place "full of energy."
"If you are looking for a boost of excitement, you come to the Mascot Hall of Fame," Norwood said. "This is really a truly special place that shows the spirit of sports and mascots."
Anthony Calcari, of Indianapolis, made his first visit to the hall.
He performed as a mascot at Illinois State University and was impressed with what the hall offers.
"Just seeing how awesome mascots are portrayed with the recognition that they deserve is just amazing," Calcari said.
