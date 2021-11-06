Cue the confetti: White Sox, Harlem Globetrotters mascots to be inducted into Hall of Fame

WHITING — The Chicago White Sox may not have won the World Series this year, but they didn't come up empty in postseason recognition.

That's because the team's mascot, Southpaw, is one of just two who will join other famous performers from professional and college sports in the Mascot Hall of Fame at an induction ceremony to take place on June 11.

Southpaw and Globie, the mascot of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters basketball team, were introduced as the Class of 2022 as part of a "Cue the Confetti" fundraiser held Friday at the hall, located at 1851 Front St.

The city-run, interactive children's museum re-opened in April after being closed for 13 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been looking forward to this for awhile," Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar said. "It's our first official fundraiser since we opened back up."

Spebar called the hall a unique place for both children and adults to enjoy, and they did just that Friday evening as ballpark-style food was served and musical entertainment was provided by Slider & The Dogs. Slider is the mascot of the Cleveland Guardians and a member of the Mascot Hall of Fame.