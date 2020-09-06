Cyclists take virtual spin for Hospice Hustle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For many cycling enthusiasts, Hospice of the Calumet Area’s Hospice Hustle is a fun tradition, but for Melissa Rothchild, it’s a moving reminder to never give up.

Rothchild, her husband Greg and her boys Greg, 27, Andrew, 25, and Jacob, 21, have participated in the annual event for more than seven years.

She's a pretty determined participant. Last year she told her oncologist that she must be discharged from the hospital just 36 hours before the ride.

Rothchild was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2015 and colorectal cancer in 2018.

“I’m always determined to ride the Hospice Hustle because we’ve experienced the organization’s compassion for our loved ones,” Rothchild said.

“As a survivor, I ride for all those that are fighting for another day and feel blessed to ride alongside my very supportive family. Hospice of the Calumet Area is very dear to our hearts and I will continue to ride the 25-mile route as long as I am able.”

This year, due to the pandemic, Hospice of the Calumet Area co-chairs Dr. Gus Galante and Hasse Construction owner Bill Hasse were forced to make their ride a virtual social distanced cycling event for safety precautions.