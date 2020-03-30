3D printers being used to make masks for health care workers

VALPARAISO — Concerned about reports of their fellow health care workers wearing coffee filters or having no masks at all while on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ron Donahue and his employees at inHealth Integrated Care decided to take action.
The group began producing its own reusable medical masks using 3D printers. It already has several nursing homes in Porter County eager to begin to receiving as many as possible, Donahue said.
"We don't want them bringing home infections to their families or infecting other patients," he said.
InHealth, which operates ambulance service throughout the Region and in South Bend, is producing the masks at its Valparaiso-area location.
The group began with three printers of its own and has since added three others on loan from Ivy Tech Community College, the Westchester Public Library based in Chesterton and from one private individual, Donahue said.
"Even though the doors are closed, we wanted to be a part of the community and offer everything that is available, (it) could be equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE)," said Aco Sikoski, chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso Campus.
"It's in our DNA, it's our middle name, community," Sikoski added.
Donahue's company is paying for all the plastic filament, which is the equivalent to ink in a standard printer, he said. The 3D printers work by heating up the plastic, which is then spit out into a form designed on a computer.
The printing process takes about four hours for each mask, Donahue said. The mask shells are fitted with a weather stripping-type of seal and HEPA filters from vacuum cleaner bags that are purchased separately.
Donahue was out purchasing the additional materials at a local hardware store when contacted Friday morning about the project.
"It's definitely a homemade thing," he said. "(But) it will stop most particulates coming in."
The mask shells can be washed between uses, while the filters and eventually the weather stripping need to be replaced.
The crew had 20 masks completed by Friday morning, and Donahue said he has enough plastic filament to produce 500 to 700.
There are plans to add plastic shields to some of the masks for additional protection.
It is Donahue's intention to provide the masks to fellow health care workers in need throughout the area.
President and CEO of United Way of Porter County Kim Olesker said the organization has begun to reach out to local hospitals about its supply of PPE, including masks.
While the Region isn't near the cusp of where Chicago, Los Angeles or New York are, health care workers are getting nervous about medical supplies, Olesker said.
"I think when you're looking at crisis response, the cloth masks are a really good stop-gap until we can make sure everyone that needs them have the quality they need."
To help fill the need, United Way has partnered with inHealth Ambulance to coordinate drop-off locations for PPE donations, including face masks (and handmade masks), gloves, hand sanitizer and eye protection wear.
The donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at inHealth Integrated Care, 153 W. U.S. 6, Valparaiso; and 24/7 at 2429 45th St., Highland. Supplies will go to medical workers in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
In wake of the pandemic, United Way also has started a COVID-19 response fund.
"We will be assisting in the long-term recovery for our community for a very long time," Olesker said. "We know that this is a crisis that affects every single person, no matter what their socio-economic (situation) was before this happened."
Anyone wishing to help the effort by loaning a 3D printer and/or donating necessary supplies are encouraged to contact Donahue through the company's dispatch center at 219-838-4444 or by cellphone at 219-545-1796.
