3D printers being used to make masks for health care workers

VALPARAISO — Concerned about reports of their fellow health care workers wearing coffee filters or having no masks at all while on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ron Donahue and his employees at inHealth Integrated Care decided to take action.

The group began producing its own reusable medical masks using 3D printers. It already has several nursing homes in Porter County eager to begin to receiving as many as possible, Donahue said.

"We don't want them bringing home infections to their families or infecting other patients," he said.

InHealth, which operates ambulance service throughout the Region and in South Bend, is producing the masks at its Valparaiso-area location.

The group began with three printers of its own and has since added three others on loan from Ivy Tech Community College, the Westchester Public Library based in Chesterton and from one private individual, Donahue said.

"Even though the doors are closed, we wanted to be a part of the community and offer everything that is available, (it) could be equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE)," said Aco Sikoski, chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso Campus.

"It's in our DNA, it's our middle name, community," Sikoski added.