DancExcel Kids bring history to life through the magic of dance

The Champion Foundation presents “The Spirit of the Baobab Tree,” the original dance production performed by the students of DancExcel, Champion Center for Creative Arts Education in Gary. This production returns to the stage again for the Black History Month season. Now in its 12th year of production, the matinee performance will be at 9:30 a.m. March 8 at West Side Theater, Ninth and Gerry streets, Gary, with a premiere performance at 7 p.m. that night at West Side Theater.
The story follows Jelani and his classmates as they embark on a journey through time, created by Dr. Dionne Champion and Sherice Grant.
The Spirit of the Baobab Tree features dancers from the Northwest Indiana region. The production includes various styles of dance, live music and monologues that address issues and perspectives during some of the most significant periods in our history.
Tickets for the performance are $10 and may be purchased at DancExcel, 2345 Grant St., Gary. Call 219-944-8066 or 219-789-0970.