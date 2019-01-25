Dancing with the Hammond Stars set for Saturday

HAMMOND — The Hammond Academy for the Performing Arts at Morton High School will present Dancing with the Hammond Stars at 7 p.m. Saturday at Morton High School auditorium, 6915 Grand Ave. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and $5 for students.
This is a ballroom dance competition with members of the Hammond community competing for a mirror ball trophy. All attendees will be able to vote for their favorite star. The winner will be decided by audience vote.
There will be a "Meet the Stars" reception following the show. Before the show there will be free dance classes in hip hop, ballroom, creative dance, jazz and more from noon to 3 p.m. provided by the HAPA Dance Department.
Call 219-989-7316 for more information.