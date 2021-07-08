Dangerous beach conditions predicted for Thursday, Friday

Dangerous swimming conditions are predicted to develop along the southern shore of Lake Michigan by Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Beaches throughout Northwest Indiana and as far north as Evanston, Illinois are labeled as high risk, while moderate conditions are predicted further north to Racine, Wisconsin.

"Exercise caution along the lakeshore and stay out of the water during high waves," the weather service says.

High waves of 3 to 6 feet are predicted with life-threatening currents and hazardous boating conditions.

Beachgoers are also advised by the NWS to avoid wandering out on piers and breakwaters.

Isolated rain showers are predicted to end Thursday morning, with north winds and gusts of up to 20 mph developing, the weather service says.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 73, according to the NWS. Northerly winds will continue with gusts continuing around 20 mph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.