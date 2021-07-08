 Skip to main content
Dangerous beach conditions predicted for Thursday, Friday
alert urgent

Dangerous beach conditions predicted for Thursday, Friday

Michigan City's Washington Beach

A sign at Michigan City’s Washington Park beach warns of rip currents with instructions for how to escape them in this file photo. 

 THE TIMES OF NORTHWEST INDIANA, file

Dangerous swimming conditions are predicted to develop along the southern shore of Lake Michigan by Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Over Father’s Day weekend and into that following Monday, four youths were pulled from Lake Michigan and did not survive, three along Wisconsin’s southern shore in Racine and one on Indiana’s south shores in Michigan City

Beaches throughout Northwest Indiana and as far north as Evanston, Illinois are labeled as high risk, while moderate conditions are predicted further north to Racine, Wisconsin.

"Exercise caution along the lakeshore and stay out of the water during high waves," the weather service says.

High waves of 3 to 6 feet are predicted with life-threatening currents and hazardous boating conditions.

Beachgoers are also advised by the NWS to avoid wandering out on piers and breakwaters.

Isolated rain showers are predicted to end Thursday morning, with north winds and gusts of up to 20 mph developing, the weather service says.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 73, according to the NWS. Northerly winds will continue with gusts continuing around 20 mph.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

