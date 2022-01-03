David Pastrick steps up as Lake County coroner — again

CROWN POINT — David Pastrick said its been hectic restarting his career in the Lake County coroner.
“I’ve been talking to everyone in government," he said. "I’ve been on the phone with a lot of officials in the past few days. I’ve been putting together our policies."
Lake Superior Court Judge Thomas P. Stefaniak pronounced the oath of office this week for Pastrick in a small gathering of family and friends as he embarks on his new term in office as the county's chief investigator of questionable deaths.
He will administer more than two dozen full- and part-time deputy coroners and a budget of more than $1.6 million, according to county government documents.
It's not his first rodeo. Pastrick served as county coroner from 2002 to 2009, when state term limits required him to step down.
Voters reelected him in 2020 after he captured the Democratic Party nomination for coroner in that year’s primary, winning out over three other opponents.
Because of a quirk in the law, he had to sit out a year while outgoing coroner Merrilee Frey completed her term in office.
Pastrick said Yvette M. Manfredy will be his chief deputy. He said she is one of three employees who have continued to serve the coroner’s office since he left a decade ago.
He said he soon plans to appoint a chief investigator.
“Respectful care of the decedent and their families is the number one job for this office,” Pastrick said.
He said one of his chief concerns now is to complete the training of a number of death investigators who only recently joined the office.
He said he will concentrate reducing staff turnover to reduce the public cost of having to train new investigators.
Pastrick said he also will look to save tax dollars on investigative supplies and equipment by acquiring them through the Indiana National Guard.
He wants to build up a rapport with the county sheriff and other law enforcement agencies in Lake County to ensure cooperation at death scenes, Pastrick said.
He said he will also look into using the sheriff chaplain to provide counseling to stricken families of decedents his office services.
He said he will set up a medical review board to provide professional assistance to the office’s pathologists in difficult cases, to ensure the cause of death is determined as often as possible.
Pastrick, a son of the late former East Chicago Mayor Robert Pastrick, has been a funeral home director for 37 years.
He is a graduate of the Worsham College of Mortuary Science and has been a licensed funeral director for more than 30 years, managing the family-owned Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home in East Chicago.
Voters first elected him county coroner in 2000 and again in 2004.
He defied speculation over the next 11 years that he might run for other county offices, but he did serve 10 months as second-in-command to Frey between 2012 and 2013.
He reentered politics in 2020 after term limits required Frey to step down.