David Pastrick steps up as Lake County coroner — again

CROWN POINT — David Pastrick said its been hectic restarting his career in the Lake County coroner.

“I’ve been talking to everyone in government," he said. "I’ve been on the phone with a lot of officials in the past few days. I’ve been putting together our policies."

Lake Superior Court Judge Thomas P. Stefaniak pronounced the oath of office this week for Pastrick in a small gathering of family and friends as he embarks on his new term in office as the county's chief investigator of questionable deaths.

He will administer more than two dozen full- and part-time deputy coroners and a budget of more than $1.6 million, according to county government documents.

It's not his first rodeo. Pastrick served as county coroner from 2002 to 2009, when state term limits required him to step down.

Voters reelected him in 2020 after he captured the Democratic Party nomination for coroner in that year’s primary, winning out over three other opponents.

Because of a quirk in the law, he had to sit out a year while outgoing coroner Merrilee Frey completed her term in office.