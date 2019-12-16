It’s been 15 years since John Davies approached Ivy Tech with the idea of creating a way to recognize innovation and innovators, and now he is the first recipient of the Society of Innovators Lifetime Achievement Award.
“I came up with the idea of the society because I kept running into people doing innovative things and no one was recognizing it,” Davies said. “I thought, if we recognized it, it would encourage more people to do it.”
Davies served as the society’s founding managing director from 2005 to 2018 at Ivy Tech and attended the relaunch of the Society of Innovators when it moved to Purdue Northwest in 2018. Davies was presented the award in November at the Celebration of Northwest Indiana Innovation at the university’s Westville campus.
“I take great pride in receiving the first Lifetime Achievement Award from the society,” Davies said. “Many people deserve credit for helping launch the first organized effort to celebrate innovation in our region, and I am grateful to O’Merrial Butchee and Lynette Fulton-Driver along with our board and volunteers,”
Davies thanked Ivy Tech Chancellor J. Guadalupe Valtierra for taking a chance on his proposal in 2005 and said PNW Chancellor Tom Keon “is taking the society with its board to a new frontier.”
“The aim is not only to recognize innovation but to train the next generation of innovators to launch an exciting new era of economic development.”
A former U.S. Marine, Davies originally trained as a journalist and worked for Scripps-Howard and the Chicago Tribune before moving on to other careers in industries ranging from steel and agricultural equipment to health care and economic development.
He also started the South Shore Wall of Legends Project at the Indiana Welcome Center and while working for the Northwest Indiana Forum he founded the South Shore Poster Campaign, which has generated countless posters showcasing the area’s workplaces and environmental treasures.
Jason Williams, assistant director of the society, said the Lifetime Achievement Award is meant to honor someone whose impact will last beyond their lifetime. In creating the award, other names were considered, but he said it just made sense to honor the man who started it all with the first award.
“He’s not done having an impact, but he is nearing the end of his work with the society,” Williams said. “This not a post-mortem. We still have lots of projects we can work on with him. If anyone else had been recognized with this first award, we would be doing a disservice since he started it all.”
Davies now serves as president of Woodland Communications and Innovation Consultancy based at the Purdue Technology Center. In accepting the award, he predicted the SOI “will become a brand known beyond Northwest Indiana to the world.”
“This body will ignite bold new ideas of change that are essential if we are to grow and succeed in a complex and competitive global economy,” he said. “Yes, change in in the air, and you will lead it and become a model to the world.”