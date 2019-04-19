GARY — A man died early Friday after a crash near the Interstate 90 overpass along Dunes Highway, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Coroner's investigators were still working to determine the man's identity.
The coroner's office was called to the scene about 1:45 a.m. The man was pronounced dead about 2:47 a.m.
The Gary Police Department, Gary Fire Department and Lake County Sheriff's Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit also were investigation.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.