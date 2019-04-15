1 dead after devastating overnight crash on I-94

GARY — A driver died early Monday after hitting a sound barrier on Interstate 94 and becoming pinned inside a vehicle, police said.
The driver was headed east on I-94, just east of Cline Avenue, in a 2011 Buick about 3:30 a.m. when the Buick went off the road, hit a sound barrier on the south side of the interstate for about 100 yards and struck the Burr Street exit sign.
The impact caused the front wheels of the car to come off and hit a light pole, which collapsed on top of the exit sign, Indiana State Police said.
Debris was thrown up onto the interstate and hit by another vehicle, police said.
The driver of the Buick was extricated, but pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.
Alcohol also may be a factor, but a final determination was pending toxicology results, police said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.