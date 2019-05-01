HAMMOND — A Hammond woman overnight and several more crashes occurred early Wednesday as high water on I-80/94 caused problems, officials said.
Eimy Ocampo-Ayala, 21, died after a crash about 11:40 p.m. on the westbound Borman Expressway near Calumet Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
It was raining at the time of the fatal crash, a witness said.
Several other crashes occurred in the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in the area of Kennedy Avenue early Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation's TrafficWise tweets.
Localized flooding was occurring about 6:30 a.m. in both directions near the Kennedy Avenue exit, Indiana State Police said.
INDOT checked the drains and found they were clear, but it will take time for the water to recede, police said. With more rain in the forecast, that process could be slow.
Drivers should slow down and pay attention if traveling through the area, police said. There is a high risk of hydroplaning.
Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton , Jasper counties were under a flash flood watch until 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Another half inch of rain was expected, bringing total rainfall since early Tuesday to 1 to 2 inches locally, forecasters said.
Areas near rivers, streams, creeks and retention ponds, sites with poor drainage and lowland flooding could occur.
Showers and thunderstorms could continue into Thursday, forecasters said. Residents should monitor weather forecasts and never drive vehicles through flooded areas.