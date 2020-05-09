Deaths double over two weeks in Lake County nursing homes

The state did not send testing supplies, but strike teams from the state department of health have continued to quickly respond to county facilities to administer tests and educate staff on infection-control procedures, she said.

To help stem the virus' spread in long-term care facilities, the Lake County Health Department has focused on testing more workers, she said.

Individuals who work in congregate settings, such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, group homes and homeless shelters, are encouraged to get tested at one of the county's drive-thru testing sites, she said.

Even those who are asymptomatic can be tested, as long as they have been in contact with someone who is COVID-positive, she said.

The Lake County Health Department also is encouraging facilities to sign up with local laboratories, so a supply of testing kits can be made available to them, she said.

"It is not completely perfect, but we are working very hard to increase the availability of testing," she said. "One of our biggest concerns was with the staff, and that is what we are taking care of."