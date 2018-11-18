The Crown Point City Council is considering annexing Summertree Estates subdivision, at East 101st Avenue and California Street, south of Southlake Mall.
At a recent City Council meeting, a public hearing on the annexation included a presentation by James Yannakopoulos, attorney for developer Dave VanDyke of CP Real Estate Holdings Inc., and remonstrances by residents of Summertree Estates.
VanDyke wants the city to annex a portion of land east of the subdivision to Colorado Street. In September, the Crown Point Plan Commission gave VanDyke primary plat approval for 19 single-family homes in Phase 2B of Summertree Estates, which would be on that land.
The council meets Monday to consider the ordinance annexing the property along Colorado Street between 101st and 109th avenues east of the subdivision. Schuster said state law requires 14 days to elapse between the public hearing and consideration of the ordinance.
During the hearing, Councilman at large Bob Clemons asked Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter if he sees “any clouds on the horizon” regarding the annexation.
“The biggest issue is people are living in an uncompleted subdivision,” Schlueter said. “This annexation needs to happen.”
District 2 Councilwoman Carol Drasga said the subdivision was developed beginning in 2005 and the land should have been brought into Crown Point then.
“This was not done correctly,” Drasga said. “I hope this does not set a precedent.”
When the hearing was opened to the public, resident Leon Beard told the council there are 45 residents in Summertree Estates “and all 45 are upset. We still have flooding issues. The subdivision is a mess. I’m asking for your help.”
Construction of new homes is creating major traffic issues as well as debris, Beard said.
Mayor David Uran emphasized a number of stipulations are being put in place. The city’s Board of Works will require performance bonds to guarantee work promised is done. In addition, the developer won’t get occupancy permits for any new homes if conditions aren’t met, he said.