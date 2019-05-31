Since 2003, Kathy Powers of Dyer has been staffing the Dyer Historical Museum.

From the PTO

For Amanda Ortega, co-president of the Parent-Teacher Organization at George Bibich Elementary School and mother of two Bibich pupils, the Blue Ribbon award represents the people and place she’s grateful for and proud of.

“It’s no easy thing to be nominated for the Blue Ribbon award, and to win is incredible. I feel completely proud of the school, the staff, and the teachers. It makes me happy that my kids are attending.

"The teachers and staff try hard to accommodate everyone, but they do more than that," Ortega says. "They’re truly there for the students and each other. They go above and beyond to achieve goals and make sure that everyone is prepared.

"They care about students as individuals.

"My mom was a teacher, and that gives me added perspective on what works in schools and what doesn’t. My children are more prepared than I ever was.”