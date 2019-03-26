The Delta Dental Foundation awarded $150,000 in grants to community-based oral health programs and organizations in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
48 organizations were recipients thanks to the Building Brighter Futures Community Grants program, an initiative dedicated to improving the oral health of children and adults through education, advocacy and philanthropy.
Organizations in Michigan received $72,800, Ohio $52,300 and Indiana, $24,900.
Recipients were selected based on criteria including the number of at-risk children or adults served by the program, the program’s originality, the program’s level of community involvement and ability to measure success and long-term results.
“This annual grant program allows our partner organizations to increase access to dental care for those in need,” said Holli Seabury, Executive Director for the Delta Dental Foundation. “The programs and initiatives they’re undertaking are making a tangible difference in our communities and helping fill voids within our public health system.”
In addition to the financial support, the Foundation also provided organizations with more than 6,000 toothbrushes and 800 tubes of toothpaste and other oral health materials.