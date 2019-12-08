GARY — Last year, the Gary school district put 33 buildings up for bid in an attempt to shore up funds.
Only six bids were returned, and the district sought promises from the winning firms that the eyesores would be demolished within six months' time.
However, recent site visits show the few properties that sold are in the same or worse shape they were in when purchased.
This past March, the old administration building at 620 E. 10th Place was deeded to Richardson’s Disposal, led by businessman Alfred Richardson. Richardson also operates D&R Site Services, a demolition firm.
When Richardson purchased the site for $35,000, he said he promised the district he would raze the building within six months. Shortly after it was deeded to him, Richardson said he had the buildings inspected.
Amereco Engineering Inc., a Valparaiso-based firm, completed the environmental remediation in the spring or summer, he said.
So why are the buildings still standing?
“Money,” Richardson told The Times. “But I intend to pull a permit this month and get started shortly thereafter in January.”
When Richardson’s company submitted the $35,000 bid, he told the district he intended to demolish the building and make way for a second location for the citizen’s recycling drop-off program, which he operates for the city.
Now, Richardson said he’s not sure what he wants to do with the 20-acre site.
“I did give them a proposal that also included something like processing of trees and being in the heavy material business,” he said. “That was what I had planned then. Now I’m looking at other things. Maybe a wind farm or a parking lot for the Amazon facility nearby or maybe I could rent to NIPSCO (also nearby.)”
Illegal dumping long has been an issue at the site since it was abandoned by the schools two or three year ago, and there have been repeated cleanups since, Richardson and the city said.
Photo documentation from November shows the site's parking lot largely clear of any debris, but photos from late April indicates freshly made piles of sand, construction fill and debris, fluorescent lighting, wooden poles, bricks and concrete.
A recent site visit shows much of that material since has been steamrolled, but remains on site.
Richardson denies being the one responsible for any dumping of debris there. He said he plans to haul all the material off site.
“A lot of that stuff was already there before I got the property,” he said. “The reason you see clean fill on this site is because I have removed all the C&D and incurred the cost of disposal of these items. Even though I did not put these items on the site, leaving the C&D would leave me vulnerable to a citation since I am the property owner.”
Courtney Schaafsma, executive director with the Distressed Unit Appeal Board, said DUAB was contacted by a “concerned citizen” in late April regarding site conditions there. After a site visit, the conditions were reported to Gary's code enforcement office.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said code officers went to the site and citations were filed in July for high weeds, dumping and unnecessary storage. However, the case was dismissed because there was no proof of service.
After being contacted by The Times for comment, Freeman-Wilson said she has asked the city’s code and environmental team to conduct a new review of activity at the site.
She said the city requires dump receipts prior to paying for demolition contracts to ensure contractors are properly disposing material in a certified landfill.
“We are not accepting anyone’s word,” she said.