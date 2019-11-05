GARY — A prominent attorney, former county clerk and sitting council president appear to have won spots on the Gary Common Council on Tuesday night by a wide margin, beating out the lone GOP candidate on the ballot.
Tuesday night's apparent victory by three Democrats was expected in Gary's Democratic stronghold.
Councilman Michael A. Brown’s win Tuesday means he will continue to serve in the at-large seat he took over in December, voted in by Democratic precinct committeemen to serve out Ragan Hatcher’s remaining term. He previously served as Lake County clerk and county recorder.
A self-employed painter and framing contractor, Common Council President Ron Brewer has secured a third term on the council with Tuesday's win.
Democrat Clorius Lay, a Gary attorney, was also an apparent victor. While he’s no stranger to Lake County politics and Gary City Hall, Lay will be a new face on the council.
The three Democrats beat out the lone Republican candidate, Willie L. Miller, a business professor with Oakland City University and community activist.
The Gary mayoral race was a no-contest, with no Republicans opposing Gary mayoral candidate Jerome Prince.
Prince, who beat out current mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the primaries, will take the reins come Jan. 1, when the council and administration will face a budget crunch in the face of declining tax revenue, poor economic outlooks and population loss.