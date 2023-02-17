GARY — Kristen Martin, founder of Gary Harm Reduction, said she believes the opposite of addiction is connection.

"We often ask, 'Why is this person an addict?'" she said. "Rather, we should be asking, 'How do I help?'"

The Gary native founded Gary Harm Reduction in 2020. Her mission is to provide easy access to Narcan, a medication designed to reverse the effects of opioid use in an individual at risk of a drug overdose. The social worker continues to advocate to remove the stigma surrounding opioid-use disorders and for individuals who have sought out recovery for their disorders.

As a teen who attended Calumet High School, Martin experienced the loss of numerous loved ones. She battled opioid-use disorder and knew she wanted to help others who wanted to fight their addictions and change their lives.

"That's why I wanted to become a social worker," she said. "To be part of a change."

After receiving a master's degree in social work from Indiana University, Martin moved back to Gary and began working for a methadone clinic, which provides assistance to treatment to those who are dependent on opioids. Methadone can reduce overdose deaths by more than 50%, according to the National Institute of Health.

“There’s so many people using this who don’t have a voice," Martin said. "I realized there were a lot of people here who are in recovery who didn’t have access to Narcan or other programs."

Martin said access to Narcan and other harm-reduction resources is important so people with opioid-use disorder and their loved ones to know how to use in case of emergency.

Martin said there are overdose risks to most drugs today: Many are being cut with fentanyl, a cheap, synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When she sought out Narcan, she was "floored" at how difficult it was to obtain.

"Everywhere I went, I would call the health department. No one had Narcan, and no one would provide me referral for Narcan. I ended up paying $150 for two prescriptions at a local pharmacy."

Soon after, she contacted Overdose Lifeline, an Indianapolis-based group that began sending her free Narcan. She created two Narcan boxes: One outside Black Diamond Smoke Shop in Griffith, the other at the shop's Hobart location. Anyone can get Narcan for free at either location, no questions asked.

Martin will be hosting a training on Narcan use and harm reduction Thursday at Geminus in Merrillville. Those interested can sign up for the training on Eventbrite under "Lunch and Learn: Gary Harm Reduction."

By learning how to reduce harm and increase access to resources, communities in the Region can support those who suffer from opioid-use disorder.

“It’s important to remember that connection helps people, not stigmatization," Martin said. "When we ostracize people, create these distances between them, it doesn’t really give a person faith or hope or reason to change.”

More information and resources can be found at GaryHarmReduction.com.

To recognize signs of an opioid overdose, visit SAMHSA.gov.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun NWI Comic-Con inspires cosplay fun Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso Blowing hearts of glass in Valparaiso 021123-spt-gbk-lc_1 021123-spt-gbk-lc_2 021123-spt-gbk-lc_5 021123-spt-gbk-lc_3 021123-spt-gbk-lc_9 021123-spt-gbk-val_7 021123-spt-gbk-val_8 021123-spt-gbk-val_5 021123-spt-gbk-val_1 Agday.JPG Portage at Chesterton boys basketball Portage at Chesterton boys basketball Portage at Chesterton boys basketball 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_1 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_2 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_3 021123-spt-bbk-lap-mer_9 Enchanted Backpack delivers school supplies to Franklin Elementary Disney trip a sweet reward for Girl Scout cookie sales Disney trip a sweet reward for Girl Scout cookie sales Girl Scouts sell cookies Deep River Park employees tap trees for syrup Deep River Park employees tap trees for syrup Deep River Park employees tap trees for syrup Gallery HTML code