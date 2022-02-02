Destination YMCA day camp coming to Lake County

Crossroads YMCA is bringing its first "destination" summer camp to 140 acres of rolling greenery formerly known as the Pheasant Valley Golf Course.

Located on the outskirts of Crown Point, the YMCA Triangle Hills Day Camp and Retreat Center will be the first of its kind in Lake County. The Y has operated "branch" summer camps at locations across the county for years, but Triangle Hills will bring children from all over the region to one central location.

The Y has been looking to create a destination camp for a few years, YMCA Chief Executive Officer Jay Buckmaster said. To ensure the program is accessible, the Y will be providing daily buses to the camp from its Whiting, Hammond, Griffith, Hobart and Schererville locations.

"We always knew there needed to be a place for community connectivity that we didn’t need to take down and set up in 45 minutes,” Buckmaster said. "We have done a great job with our younger kids. ... After they get into fourth, fifth grade, their interests start to change, and so we feel like this is the next step in the progression to really engage kids at a leadership level."

Much of the former golf course's existing greenery will remain. At the start of 2022, the Y started turning the course's clubhouse into a lodge complete with a dining room, lounges, fireplace and activity rooms. High ropes and low ropes courses will be added, as well as a target range.

However, Triangle Hills' "centerpiece" will be a 40-ft rock climbing wall shaped like the iconic triangular Y logo. The wall will allow 8 to 10 people to climb at once and will have a platform on top.

The first phase of the camp is expected to cost $4 million to $5 million and will be completed this May.

The ample outdoor space also means environmental education will be central at Triangle Hills. Participants will go on nature walks and learn to identify plants. Buckmaster said that as the camp progresses, he hopes to partner with local organizations that have specific environmental expertise and maybe teach fishing or camping skills.

The "peaceful element" of nature will help the camp address not just physical health but mental health as well.

"We want to use this land as a community resource to really help connect kids with the outdoors,” Buckmaster said. “Triangle Hills is not just about athletics, but about being part of a team, building confidence, developing critical thinking and experiential learning."

The camp is geared toward slightly older participants, accepting children entering fourth grade through those entering ninth grade. The program will start June 13, and each camp session will last one week. Buckmaster said the camp will likely offer 9-10 weeks, adding that they are expecting to have about 175 to 200 kids a week.

The Y plans to host community events at Triangle Hills year-round, including hayrides, sledding and fall festivals.

Registration for Triangle Hills will open March 7 and will cost $225 a week for YMCA members and $295 a week for nonmembers. Transportation to the camp will cost an additional $25 a week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.