Developers gets nod to proceed with plans

Deborah Laverty

Times Correspondent

WINFIELD -- The Plan Commission gave a conditional nod to developers going forward with the final phase of Latitude subdivision.

In addition, planners also discussed two other proposed residential subdivision projects by both Olthof Homes and Diamond Peak Homes.

Latitude, a mix of two-story cottages and ranch-style homes, began construction in 2019 on 117th Avenue west of Randolph Street.

A subdivision with 143 lots, it was one of the first brand-new subdivisions approved in Winfield since 2007, town officials said.

Michael Herbers, land acquisition and development manager for the Diamond Peak Group, came to the Plan Commission meeting seeking secondary plat approval for Latitude phase 4, comprised of 40 lots.

The 40 lots, in phase 4, include 26 single family homes and 14 cottage homes, Herbers said.

Town Administrator Nick Bellar pointed out that there are still lose ends that need to be completed in the other phases of the subdivision including landscaping and a walking path.

Herbers said weather, including a wet spring, has put a damper on developers finishing the walking path.

"We are on schedule to get it done. It will take less than a week once it is started," Herbers said.

Plan Commission member David Anderson asked whether or not officials could place a contingency on the approval of the final phase until everything is satisfactorily completed in the earlier phases.

"There seems to be a substantial list of things," Anderson said.

Town attorney Ryan Deutmeyer advised planners that they could grant approval contingent on no permits would be pulled until Bellar says the project is substantially completed.

"Get it done if you want to pull any permits," Plan Commission President Tim Clayton told Herbers.

In other business, Ed Recktenwall, land development manager for Olthof Homes, provided proposed plans for Riverstone subdivision to be located on 94 acres northeast of 109th Avenue and Arizona Street.

The property, on which the 169 homes would be located, is currently zoned agriculture, Recktenwall said.

Recktenwall said plans are to have two entrances off Arizona Street and include three park area, a bike path, a playground and a shelter with a putting green.

Home builders would have a wide variety of models to select from including vinyl to full and half masonry.

Both Clayton and Anderson peppered Recktenwall with questions about how road improvements along 109th Avenue would be addressed and proposed lots of 70 foot wide.

"The lot size needs to be bigger," Clayton said.

Herbers, representing Diamond Peak Group, presented a proposed residential subdivision of 198 lots off Randolph Street that would connect to Latitude subdivision.

Proposed lot sizes would be 70 by 135 feet, Herbers said.

Planners said they would like to see larger lot sizes and more information on how to address traffic in that area.

"That area around the school is brutal," Anderson said.

