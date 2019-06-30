Cedar Lake, once considered a summer getaway, is in the midst of a housing boom.
While no single reason explains the town’s housing growth, Jill Murr, the town administrator, says the families who used to visit are choosing to live here year-round.
“The cottages are becoming homes, and we’re expanding,” says Murr, noting that last year there were three voluntary annexations on the east side. Murr says Cedar Lakes’ taxes are lower than Chicago’s, yet it’s a mere 45 miles from the Windy City.
Another lure is the the namesake Cedar Lake.
“The Army Corps of Engineers has been working with us for decades on the viability of a lake restoration project. Now that has been approved and the next step is designing the project and funding it,” says Murr.
With the town council approving a capital plan for road improvement and infrastructure, special focus has been on lowering or stopping any infiltration of the lake. “There’s been a lot of work to clean up a ditch and the feeders into the lake,” says Murr.
Angie Boelt, sales manager at Pyramid Development, says walking paths, small piers, a bike trail, and The Lighthouse restaurant add to the lakeside allure.
Boelt says developers including Pyramid are feeding the boom by buying adjacent farmland to build affordable housing. She also notes ongoing teardowns, with new construction replacing older homes.
Areas in Cedar Lake showing the most home building growth are the east and west sides, with more lots available in the latter, Murr says.
Pyramid has planned 52 paired villas, from 1,400 to 2,100 square feet and with many upgrades standard, at its Summer Winds subdivision just off 133rd Street. “We’ve begun building, with eight units we’re working on, four completed, and two more in the works,” says Boelt.
“It still has that small, hometown feel of a tight knit community, not so much rush, rush, rush. It’s a friendly, clean town,” Boelt says of Cedar Lake.
The town's population is around 12,500, according to census figures, but with a mid-July grand opening of its subdivisions by Pyramid and Armani Development, that's sure to grow.
Armani has 105 lots in its Summer Winds subdivision on the west side of the lake. It's building cottage and paired homes of 1,542 to 2,000 square feet with an optional basement.
Summer Winds, with walking trails, benches, and a gazebo, is a maintenance-free community, providing snow removal and lawn care.
“It’s a convenient location, within walking distance of a library, grocery store, restaurants, post office and more. Many of our clients lived in Chicago and now want to return to the community where they grew up. Some are downsizing and want a ranch home,” says Dawn Wilborn, construction and sales manager for Armani.
Among other subdivisions going up are Fritz Farm and Rose Garden by Lennar on 107 acres; Birchwood Farms by Olthof Homes on 68.7 acres; and Beacon Pointe West by Schilling Construction on 55 acres, according to Murr.
“The reception we’re getting in Cedar Lake, even early on, it’s really great. They’re excited to see fresh builders come in with new looks,” says Pyramid's Boelt.