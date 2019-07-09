“Economic development used to mean how many jobs did you create in a year,” said Patrick Lyp…

Since 2000, the Crossroads of America has grown more than 16 percent, with a population that…

Known as the little community with a big heart, Dyer is making some big moves to improve the…

Snapshots

Lady’s Gourmet Popcorn

A fixture in the town for more than six years, Patti Haugh moved into a bigger location at 118 N. Broad St. two years ago. The new building allows her to create additional flavors and serve up Palazzolo’s Gelato.

Another benefit was that Relish hot dogs, run by her daughter Carly, moved into the same building. Family business, indeed.

Some of the new flavors include Unicorn Horns and Mermaid Tails, with the appropriate decorations. “We now have plenty of room to make some of our most popular favorites, like white cheddar and bacon cheddar, on an everyday basis,” Haugh said. “And our customers love the gelato option, especially on warm days.”

Lady’s Gourmet is the ultimate team player. She is the go-to for town fundraisers, including Little League, softball, and the community school system. “Our family has been very blessed in so many ways,” Haugh said. “Giving back to my community feels so good because it’s so right.”

With both businesses in the same shop, patrons can order lunch, popcorn on the side, and a gelato for dessert.

The newest offering at Lady’s Gourmet are old-fashioned root beer floats. “We make them with gelato,” Haugh said. “It gives them an extra creaminess to go along with a great flavor. They’re a big hit.”

Vegas Vegas Restaurant and Bar

At 213 N. Broad St., Vegas is a breakfast/brunch restaurant by day and a sleek club at night.

“We wanted to offer a different atmosphere to Griffith,” explained Valentina Mitreska, who owns the place and operates it with Mike Petrovic, her son. “By combining two very different types of business, I think we hit on a winning formula.”

Vegas Vegas offers breakfast and lunch Sunday through Thursday, all three dining options on Friday and Saturday, then opens as a nightclub on Friday and Saturday nights.

The menu consists of American, Mexican, and Mediterranean fare. Specialties include menudo, all-you-can-eat fish, skillets, sandwiches, stuffed peppers, and salads. Beginning in July, it will offer a free finger food buffet from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays in the bar.

The weekend nightclub offers dancing to DJ’s, and themed entertainment that includes Latin Night and Top 40 and Hip-Hop grooving. On the last Saturday of every month, seven Chi-Town DJs come to spin their own tunes.

“It’s a very lively place on the weekends,” Mitreska said. “We like to have a lot of fun in a great atmosphere, and Vegas Baby accomplishes that in spades.”

Ay Chihuahua

For years, the authentic and delicious Mexican cuisine of Ay Chihuahua was available only at farmers, pop-up, and artisan markets. Now, hungry and grateful patrons can find their go-to at 142 Broad St.

Sandra and Alexis Coronado are the mother-daughter team that own and operate Ay Chihuahua. “We’re actually a third-generation cooking team,” explained Alexis. “These authentic recipes come from my grandmother, way back when she owned a small restaurant in the Harbor.”

Popular in the 1950s and '60s, it was called Carta Blanca. “The men from the steel mills would fill the restaurant for lunch and dinner,” Alexis said. “My grandmother’s cooking was very good and affordable, and her place became quite popular with the working men.”

Pork tacos are still in demand, according to Alexis. “Her recipe for a savory sauce and thick-cut pork is always a go-to,” she said. “It’s a throwback to the way things were done in the Harbor that made our traditional dishes so popular.”

When you stop in, try the elote, Mexican street corn mixed with mayo, cheese, cayenne, and grandma’s secret ingredient.

Shipwreck Bar and Grill

After 25 years of visiting their favorite haunts in Clearwater, Fla., Joe and Cyndi Drish and daughter Alex Hobby decided to bring a little bit of the Sunshine State home. Shipwreck Bar and Grill, at 840 S. Broad St., is the new tropical home away from home.

“We’re excited to be part of Griffith,” Hobby said. “The town has revitalized itself, and the location is perfect for what we wanted to bring,” she said. “We built an outdoor patio for drinks, food, and entertainment. We also renovated the interior and offer entertainment as well as our great menu all year round.”

The expansive menu combines Florida and family favorites. You’ll find Joe’s famous steak sandwich, seafood appetizers such as crab cakes, crab Jalapeno poppers, grouper nuggets, and buffalo shrimp. There’s nachos, meatballs, wings, and pulled barbecued pork. Entrees include salmon, perch, mahi mahi, red snapper, and halibut. Steaks, tacos, Nashville hot chicken and build your own pizza come well recommended.

The drink menu includes local craft brews, a good wine list, domestics, and signature cocktails that whisk you to the tropics. Events include Double Treble Dueling Pianos, Margarita Glass Painting, Sticky Scissors, Cruise Night, and a special anniversary party.

“Everything is made by hand, fresh in-house,” Hobby said. “Our outstanding kitchen staff does an incredible job of hand breading, hand rolling, and cooking. It’s time consuming, but the final product makes all that work worthwhile.”

Creative Comics and Gaming

Tucked in a brick building at 216 E. Main St. in the downtown area, Creative Comics and Gaming is celebrating 15 years of sharing its passion for comic books and card games of fantasy.

Owner James Rhone began collecting Marvel comics at age 5, according to Joey Nicholas, an employee and long-time friend. “Over time he amassed quite a collection that expanded out beyond Marvel,” he said. “Eventually he decided to set up a shop for those who love the fantasy world as much as we do.”

Creative Comics buys, sells, and trades most all types of comic books as well as cards as they relate to fantasy games. The shop has a fervent following. “There’s a strong fan base of people who love the world of fantasy,” Nicholas said. “Over the years, fantasy has grown into a multi-dimensional genre, everything from futuristic to steampunk to old-school warriors. And we love it all.”

Magic the Gathering, a collectible and digital card game, is played every Thursday evening and Sunday morning. On Friday night, visitors can play or watch Cardfight! Vanguard, a Japanese game that dovetails into an anime television series. Other games are played as requested, keeping Creative Comics bustling with energy.