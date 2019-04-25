Disabilities brought to light at the Annual Opportunity Enterprises Gala

MICHIGAN CITY — More than 500 guests attended the 27th annual OE Gala at Blue Chip Casino’s Stardust Event Center showing their support of people with disabilities through their gifts, donations, tickets, and sponsorships totaling more than $275,000. Guests were treated to a gourmet dinner, silent and live auction, dancing to a live band, and inspirational program hosted by Rick Urschel.
Ellen DeMartinis, OE’s CEO shared the importance of community support in partnership with the work of OE: “It’s amazing to be a witness to the generosity of our community, the dedication of the staff, and the determination and success of the people we serve. You may never get to meet the person who reached a new milestone or conquered a goal because of your support, but their families are thanking you each and every day.”
The event was attended by community leaders, families served by OE, and compassionate community members who recognize the value of having OE’s services locally available. Six adults served by OE joined together on the stage to share a promo video recently released, which gives a glimpse of the services they rely on every day.