Dispatchers battle coronavirus; agencies rally around them for support

“Since early March, ordering masks and disinfectant we have run into empty shelves and backed up orders, like so many others,” Cusack said. “I am glad to say we have masks now and disinfectant supplies.”

“Dispatchers have been finally recognized as first responders officially in the state so that’s a big deal for us,” Cusack said. “People are recognizing the hard work the dispatchers do and it certainly helps during this time of crisis to see the community banding together more tightly.”

A key phrase has developed from the pandemic called “universal precautions,” which is a way for dispatchers to notify emergency responders the 911 caller could have coronavirus. Dispatchers ask a series of questions to determine whether the person is experiencing symptoms.

“It puts first responders in a higher safety mindset before they arrive,” Cusack said.

In March, 911 calls reflected a 2% increase in sick person calls and difficulty problem calls were up 3.7%, compared to calls in March 2019.