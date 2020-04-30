Dispatchers battle coronavirus; agencies rally around them for support

CROWN POINT — While ensuring Lake County’s 911 calls are swiftly answered, dispatchers are battling the virus on their own front.
As of Wednesday, seven staff members had tested positive for coronavirus, while 34 tested negative, said Ryan Cusack, administrative coordinator for Lake County Emergency Communications.
Employees who previously tested positive have been recovering well at home and two have been able to return to work after being cleared of the virus following a full recovery, he said. Since staff members’ diagnoses, co-workers and administrators have been checking up on them frequently.
“Our number one priority is making sure they recover and have everything they need,” Cusack said.
He said administration goes through a multi-step process when notified of a coronavirus case, including notifying staff and working closely with the Lake County Health Department to ensure the most up-to-date safety measures are met.
Employees are screened each shift, where they must answer questions about their health and have their temperatures taken. Each dispatcher is given a personal keyboard and mouse to take home and bring into work and stations are sanitized between shifts, he said.
Cusack said it has been a challenge to acquire needed supplies.
“Since early March, ordering masks and disinfectant we have run into empty shelves and backed up orders, like so many others,” Cusack said. “I am glad to say we have masks now and disinfectant supplies.”
“Dispatchers have been finally recognized as first responders officially in the state so that’s a big deal for us,” Cusack said. “People are recognizing the hard work the dispatchers do and it certainly helps during this time of crisis to see the community banding together more tightly.”
A key phrase has developed from the pandemic called “universal precautions,” which is a way for dispatchers to notify emergency responders the 911 caller could have coronavirus. Dispatchers ask a series of questions to determine whether the person is experiencing symptoms.
“It puts first responders in a higher safety mindset before they arrive,” Cusack said.
In March, 911 calls reflected a 2% increase in sick person calls and difficulty problem calls were up 3.7%, compared to calls in March 2019.
Cusack said the center is working to create a new identification for reporting stay-at-home violations. Right now, those calls are being categorized as a citizen assist, which is a broad-stroke term that could include many types of situations. In March, there were a total of 952 citizen assist calls, which marks a 13% increase from last March.
“We are finding out how to categorize stay-at-home violation calls and by the end of April we should have a better metric to track those,” Cusack said.
Cusack said those who are reporting stay-at-home violations should call the non-emergency number at 219-660-0000, so that medical emergency and crime-in-progress calls can take priority.
City of Hobart shows support for healthcare workers
