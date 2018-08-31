Northwest Indiana’s improv comedy group is offering three, six-week Improv Comedy classes for adults this fall. The workshops will be at East Wind Studios, 101 S. Second St., Chesterton.
No experience is needed for the Improv 101 classes. Classes will cover the basics of improvisation: creating scenes, building your understanding of scenic improvisation and performance games while stimulating your creativity. Improv 201 will expand on these concepts.
“Our improv classes are a lot of fun. It’s a very supportive environment filled with laughter and insights,” said Bob Craig, the director of Disposable Theatre, and one of the course instructors. “Plus, it’s a great way to meet new people and everyone benefits from the skills and the added confidence that comes from stepping outside of your comfort zone and trying something new. It’s not just for comedians and actors. These are skills and awareness you can use every day.”
“Improv will help you open up to the world of possibilities that being in the moment can offer,” said Laura Zaranski, a course instructor. “You learn to accept life as it comes and be ready for anything.”
Improv 101 Session A will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. from Sept. 9 through Oct. 14. Improv 101 Session B will meet from 5 to 7 p.m from Oct. 28 through Dec. 9 with no class on Nov. 25. Improv 201 Session will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. from Oct. 28 through Dec. 9 with no class on Nov. 25. Improv 101 is a prerequisite for Improv 201. Disposable Theatre performs across Northwest Indiana and currently has three performance groups, Disposable Theatre, Same Difference and No Name Improv.
The classes will be taught by Bob Craig and Laura Zaranski. Tuition for each class is $175 and class size in each class is limited to a minimum of 12 and a maximum of 18 students. This class is for adults (18 and up) only
Visit Disposable Theatre’s website www.disposabletheatreimprov.com to register for classes and for more information about the group and upcoming performances. Email disposabletheatreimprov@gmail.com for more information.