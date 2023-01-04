Dispute over sheriff's jail contracts may be headed to Indiana Supreme Court

A dispute between Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. and the Lake County Board of Commissioners concerning the sheriff’s contracting authority may be resolved by Indiana’s highest court.

The commissioners asked the Indiana Supreme Court last week to consider overturning a Nov. 16 Court of Appeals ruling that Martinez is not required to obtain the commissioners’ approval to ink contracts relating to the county jail, so long as money for the purchases is appropriated by the county council.

In their petition for transfer, the commissioners say the appellate court got it wrong when it concluded that the sheriff’s duty to take care of the county jail and its prisoners gives the sheriff authority to enter into contracts relating to the jail without the sheriff’s jail contracts being conditioned on further approval by the three-member Board of Commissioners, which serves as county executive.

The commissioners argue that Indiana law clearly assigns the power to contract on behalf of the county solely to the commissioners, and giving the sheriff unilateral authority to sign jail-related contracts upends the county management and oversight process designed by the Legislature.

“Who is to say which contracts relate to the sheriff taking care of the jail or its prisoners, rather than some other purpose? If a single contract touches on more than one subject — say, it relates to the jail in some respects but not in others — is it subject to commissioner approval?” the commissioners asked.

“Requiring sheriffs to obtain approval of the terms of vendor contracts is no more intrusive on sheriffs’ authority than requiring them to submit a budget in the first instance (an exercise no one contends is out of bounds).”

The commissioners say the Supreme Court needs to clarify the statutory division of power between county commissioners and sheriffs, as well as the commissioners’ contracting oversight role, since the outcome affects elected officials in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.

Martinez will have an opportunity to respond to the commissioners’ petition to transfer. The sheriff is expected to urge the high court to leave the Court of Appeals ruling intact.

The Indiana General Assembly, which convenes its four-month annual session Monday, also could act to clarify the law before the Supreme Court decides whether to hear the commissioners’ appeal.

Because of the pending case, the commissioners opted to not act in November on the annual jail health-care contract with Correctional Health Indiana Inc. that’s at the center of the appellate case.

Records show that Martinez initially sued the commissioners after they rejected his 2022 contract with CHI at a cost of $6.1 million, a 5% increase compared with 2021 and 20% more than 2020.

The sheriff has proposed granting CHI another 5% increase in 2023 for a total cost to Lake County taxpayers of $6.4 million for jail health care.

