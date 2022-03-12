 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DNR investigates large fish kill in Cedar Lake

Cedar Lake dead fish

A large amount of dead fish were found near the shore of Cedar Lake on the northeast side of the lake as the water begins to thaw. 

 Provided

CEDAR LAKE — Cedar Lake residents recently noticed a large fish kill in the wake of thawing water.

"There have been several calls regarding dead fish along the lake lately," the Cedar Lake Police Department said.

Members of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigated and found that natural causes were the outcome.

Indiana DNR reported there had been a natural fish kill in Cedar Lake, which happens due to lack of oxygen during the winter months. Then as the ice melts off, the fish wash up to the shore.

White crappies, carp and bluegills were among the fish seen washed up near the shores. 

However, the expanse of fish remains were to the delight of the annual near-spring frenzy of seagulls that congregate on the lake.

