Try 1 month for 99¢
Dog apparently injured by hit-and-run driver; police searching for pet's owner

A Hebron woman found this older shepherd lying in the westbound lane of 109th Avenue in Winfield early Wednesday, police said. The dog apparently had been struck by a hit-and-run driver. Anyone with information about the dog's owner is asked to call the Lake County Animal Shelter at 219-769-7016 or Coyne Veterinary Center in Crown Point at 219-267-1700.

 Provided by Indiana State Police

WINFIELD — A German shepherd mix dog was injured in an apparent hit-and-run crash early Wednesday on 109th Avenue, police said.

An Indiana State Police trooper was on his way home when he noticed a car blocking 109th Avenue just west of Miami Street, police said.

A good Samaritan, Brianna Boyer, of Hebron, told the trooper she found the dog lying in the westbound lane of 109th and believed the pet had been hit by a car that didn't stop.

Boyer and another person had covered the dog with blankets. The dog suffered injuries to his back legs that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The male dog was not aggressive and was described as a darker tan/black color, with a silver metal choke collar.

Staff from the Lake County Animal Shelter arrived about 6:55 a.m. and took the dog to Coyne Veterinary Center in Crown Point for treatment.

Anyone with information about the dog's owner is asked to call the shelter at 219-769-7016 or Coyne Veterinary Center at 219-267-1700.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.