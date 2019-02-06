Dog apparently injured by hit-and-run driver; police searching for pet's owner

WINFIELD — A German shepherd mix dog was injured in an apparent hit-and-run crash early Wednesday on 109th Avenue, police said.
An Indiana State Police trooper was on his way home when he noticed a car blocking 109th Avenue just west of Miami Street, police said.
A good Samaritan, Brianna Boyer, of Hebron, told the trooper she found the dog lying in the westbound lane of 109th and believed the pet had been hit by a car that didn't stop.
Boyer and another person had covered the dog with blankets. The dog suffered injuries to his back legs that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
The male dog was not aggressive and was described as a darker tan/black color, with a silver metal choke collar.
Staff from the Lake County Animal Shelter arrived about 6:55 a.m. and took the dog to Coyne Veterinary Center in Crown Point for treatment.
Anyone with information about the dog's owner is asked to call the shelter at 219-769-7016 or Coyne Veterinary Center at 219-267-1700.