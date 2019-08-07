LAKE STATION — Three mobile homes were damaged late Wednesday morning after a fire started in one of them at the Pine Village Mobile Home Park, according to New Chicago Fire Chief Joe Eakins.
Eakins said he had firefighters attack the main fire and put up exposure protection lines on each side of the center home because the mobile homes on the left and right were being affected by radiant heat.
Eakins said they put out the fire, which started about 11 a.m., in about an hour.
He said no one was injured in the blaze, but the dog belonging to the center mobile home died from smoke inhalation.
“It’s still under investigation,” Eakins said.
Lake Station, Hobart and New Chicago fire departments responded to the scene.
