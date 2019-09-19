{{featured_button_text}}
MERRILLVILLE — A dog died in a house fire Thursday despite efforts revive the pet, authorities said.

Fire Chief Edward Yerga said crews found the homeowner standing in the driveway of the home in the 900 block of 69th Place. The man said his dog was trapped inside the one-and-a-half-story residence. 

The pet was located upstairs and moved to the front yard, where medics performed CPR. Yerga said a pet oxygen masked was placed on the dog, but the animal couldn't be revived.

Yerga said the blaze was contained to a downstairs utility room and staircase. But the entire home sustained heavy smoke damage.

"This fire is under investigation," Yerga said. "However, no foul play is suspected."

