{{featured_button_text}}
Dog rescued from house fire in Lake Station, officials say

Fire crews rescued a dog from a burning home Wednesday in New Chicago, officials say.

 Provided by the Hobart Fire Department

NEW CHICAGO — Two police officers were injured and a dog was rescued from a fire Wednesday at a home in the 3500 block of Kosciusko Street, officials said.

The officers inhaled smoke while attempting to rescue a woman whom they thought was trapped inside, screaming for help. The voice they heard was actually coming from a neighbor outside the home, officials said.

The police officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment and were expected to be released soon, New Chicago Police Chief James Richardson said.

A Hobart firefighter found a dog in a kennel during a search and removed it from the home about 10:45 a.m.

"Initially, the dog was clinging to life," the Hobart Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "But after care from medics on scene, it was taken to Hobart Animal Hospital, where it continues to improve."

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Richardson said Wednesday's strong winds — which ranged from 30 to 60 mph — caused a tree to fall on equipment where power lines enter the home, igniting a fire that burned through the roof.

The New Chicago, Hobart and Lake Station fire departments responded to the scene.

Gallery: Pets of the Week

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.