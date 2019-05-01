The Munster Police Department is looking for volunteers to form a different kind of K-9 patrol to fight crime in the town.
Called the Dog Walker Watch Program, it is designed after a national program run by the National Association of Town Watch, which sponsors the National Night Out Against Crime and other Neighborhood Watch activities. The idea is to have as many eyes and ears in the neighborhoods as possible to spot and report suspicious activities.
“They encourage municipalities to start their own chapters, and we decided to put one together this year to build on our successful crime watch program and make it more beneficial to residents,” said Munster Officer James Ghrist, the department’s school resource officer and D.A.R.E. instructor. “We are always trying to come up with new ideas.”
The dogs’ role is simply to walk and do what dogs do while they're out. What the police department wants is for the person walking with the dog to be on the lookout for anything suspicious and notify it. The program kicks off with an orientation meeting at 6 p.m. May 1 at the town hall, 1005 Ridge Rd., for any interested dog walker.
“We’re going to put it out there and see how many people are interested in being part of it,” Ghrist said. “We’re hoping a lot will be interested in helping the police and their neighbors.”
The only requirement is the person must be at least 18. The program will teach participants situational awareness to make them more alert to their surroundings and what is going on. This would include things such as mail or newspapers piling up on a person’s porch or something that would indicate a possible problem.
The Dog Walker Watch program is sponsored by the town’s Choice Community Council, an open forum of residents that serves as an advisory group to the police department. The council meets quarterly at the town hall to talk about ideas and programs to prevent drug, gang and crime activity.
Ghrist said the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates there are 75 million dog owners in the U.S. That’s a lot of extra eyes and ears, not even counting the furry ones, helping police, and it’s just another example of how the town’s Neighborhood Watch Program has grown since it was reorganized in 2005.
“The Neighborhood Watch has over 100 active crime watch groups and thousands of participating residents,” Ghrist said. “We also have a Business Watch Program that has over 250 businesses participating. We have great participation from these groups, and we hope to expand it with the dog walker watch group to strengthen the partnership with the police.”
The other programs have increased the number of people calling the police to report suspicious activities, Ghrist said, driving growth in neighborhood unity. More than 3,000 people attended the Night Out against Crime last August at the town pool, 8837 Calumet Ave.
“The event has grown in participation by people and businesses, and we have more activities. All these things encourage a partnership with the police. Every year we are rated one of the safest cities in Indiana. We have a very low crime rate, and it has a lot to do with the participation of residents and businesses.”
“The Dog Walker Watch Program is an effort by us to be proactive rather than reactive in seeking to find additional ways to build upon the success of our crime prevention and community outreach efforts,” Ghrist said.
For more information on how to get involved in any of these programs, contact Ghrist at 219-836-6639 or jghrist@munster.org.