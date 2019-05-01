The Town on the Ridge is the center of growth in North Lake County as well as the nearby Chi…

All hands on deck

Munster has taken a multifaceted approach to recruiting residents into the war against crime.

It started with the reorganization of the Munster Neighborhood Crime Watch program in 2005. Officer James Ghrist, the department’s school resource officer and D.A.R.E. instructor, said residents quickly began signing up to be crime watch captains and began forwarding the Neighborhood Crime Watch Weekly Report, started that same year, to their neighbors, who, in turn, began signing up.

“The report is emailed each Monday to the volunteer captains, who forward it to their neighbors in an attempt to keep them informed of recent crime activity, crime prevention tips and upcoming community events,” Ghrist said. “We also send the report to a large number of other residents who are not members of the local crime watch groups to keep them informed as well.”

The result has been the formation of more than 100 active crime watch groups in the town with thousands of participating residents. In 2007, the department expanded the program by starting the Munster Business Crime Watch program for businesses and faith-based groups. The business crime watch group now has more than 250 members, doubling in size in the last year.

The business group gets a weekly crime watch report with police blotter items and prevention tips specific to the business districts. They are encouraged to share the report with employees and staffs and to report suspicious activity.

The Neighborhood Crime Watch meets quarterly in January, April, July and October to receive crime statistics with comparisons to the previous years and to hear from speakers on various crime prevention topics.

“We almost fill the town hall at every meeting with participants,” Ghrist said. “A number of town officials are always present at our meetings to support our efforts.”

The town holds an annual National Night Out Against Crime in August at the community pool with free swimming for residents, displays of emergency vehicles, safety demonstrations, crime prevention information, a blood drive, a magic show, helicopter landing and a closing fireworks show. The 2018 event drew an estimated 3,000 people, which Ghrist said was the largest crowd in its 23-year history.

Several years ago, the department started the Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) program, training residents to be more than just extra eyes and ears in the neighborhoods. VIPS patrol in marked VIPS squad cars and help police with a variety of duties, including traffic direction, funeral escorts, vacation checks and tows. They are not armed and don’t have police powers, but their work is important to the department.

“This allows the regular patrol officers to spend more time patrolling and on other enforcement duties,” Ghrist said. “Some VIPS also volunteer to work in our records department. All of them have proven to be a tremendous asset to our community and toward our crime prevention efforts.”

Last year the department revived the Citizens Police Academy in which participants learn about police work. After graduation, last year’s group collected donations and made a contribution toward several of the community policing activities.

The success of all these programs, as demonstrated by statistics showing significant reductions in almost every crime category, led to this year’s creation of the Dog Walker Watch Program scheduled to start in May.